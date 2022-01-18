UWG Cheer upholds reputation for winning

University of West Georgia’s all-girl cheerleading and dance team continues tradition as they became the 2022 Division I National Champions over the weekend.
In Orlando, Fla. at the ESPN Complex, the cheer Wolves upheld their winning tradition as this accomplishment was the 28th United Cheer Association National title the program brought home in the past 21 years. This is the second consecutive year the all-girls squad celebrates after their 2021 victory.
“The mentality of the athletes absolutely has a huge piece to do with (winning),” UWG Cheerleading Head Coach Nicole Nichols said. “They come in ready to do whatever it takes to be successful and that’s working outside of practices, working inside of practices, that’s really honing into the key principles of the program.”
The all-girls squad has competed in Division I cheerleading since 2013 for a total of five National Championships during this time.
The UWG co-ed cheerleading team also showed out with their performance in the co-ed competition as they became the runner-up to the 2022 champions, Morehead State University.
“The process we have created here at West Georgia is a successful process and we always talk to the kids about trusting the process,” Nichols said. “When they do that and we create our process year after year I think that adds to our multitude of success.”
Following Nichols' lead, the Wolves marked their 14th championship title since she took over the program. She has been coaching the girls since the 2011 season after taking over for Sherry Cooney. Each year of her tenure the wolves have earned at least one championship.
“Our goal is to always create well-rounded athletes. We don’t just want talent. We want kids that are of high character, who can go off and do things outside of cheerleading and outside of the University of West Georgia,” Nichols said. “We want them to go on to be successful and active members of society. We always want to level up and be the leader of the industry. We want to have one skill in our routine every year that is different that anyone has ever thrown and be the inventor of those things. I think those are goals and things people can look forward to in the near future.”
