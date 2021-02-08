Law enforcement at the University of West Georgia is asking for assistance while providing safety tips following a rape that occurred at Center Pointe Suites between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. Saturday.
Center Pointe Suites is an on-campus residence hall.
The suspect was unknown to police when the announcement was made, but law enforcement asked that anyone with information contact University Police at 678-839-6000. The investigation was still ongoing as of Monday.
The safety message was sent out on campus to let students know of the incident and to issue safety tips. These tips include remembering to always remain aware of surroundings and to avoid dangerous situations, keep doors and windows locked when home alone, and when possible, walk with others, especially at night.
UPD personnel can be requested for a safety escort when on campus.
When going out, it is advised to notify friends of plans to never leave drinks unattended or to accept open drinks from others.
“Remember that no means no. Statistically, most rapes are perpetrated by someone known to the victim. Your safety is of the utmost priority to the University of West Georgia,” said the email blast.
