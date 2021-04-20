The artwork doesn’t seem like anything special, just digital and painted images of cats inside a home. But the story behind the art makes it special.
Piper Heaton, a senior at the University of West Georgia, will be graduating this spring with a bachelor’s degree in fine arts majoring in painting.
She is hosting an open viewing for her art showcase “Cats + Home.” The showcase began Monday and will end Thursday. It is located in the Visual Arts Buildings at UWG. Because there is no reception, the viewing hours are between 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Viewers are recommended to wear a mask and to practice social distancing.
“I guess it goes all the way back to when I was 12,” said Heaton. “I used to draw things and replicate logos. My stepmother saw it and thought I had traced it.”
Soon, her stepmother noticed that Heaton had artistic ability and got a high school teacher to give her art lessons.
“She later told me that I was able to do something she couldn’t do and that I was special,” continued Heaton.
Over time, Heaton gained a real love for art. Her biggest inspiration would be her cats, and she has been using them as an inspiration throughout her entire college career.
“I have been doing cats for the last four years,” said Heaton. “Before the pandemic, I would do cats with ambiguous faces.”
Although Piper has only been using cats for her projects, the pieces are never the same. She reveals personal details of her life in each picture. Her favorite piece from this collection is the one she created of her cat sitting on a colorful bed next to the windowsill.
“The inclusion of my name on the clock in my favorite painting was a little detail that some people would or wouldn’t catch,” said Heaton. “I include a lot of little details in my painting, but it comes from my personal life.”
Each year art majors are required to create a showcase of their choosing. Although the artists have complete control over their showcase, Heaton stated that several of her professors urged her to try something new. Despite others trying to stir her in another direction with ideas, she managed to stay true to herself.
“When you are doing four or more years in art, you kind of get pushed and pulled in all sorts of directions,” said Heaton. “Especially with me doing cats. My professor would always ask if there was anything else I was interested in, but cats make me happy, so I stuck with them.”
This showcase is more than just pictures on a wall. It is her reality brought to life through images. Although she does not yet have plans for her future, she hopes that art is a part of it somehow.
“It has been a fun and crazy journey,” said Heaton. “Art is freedom. I love being creative. And although I have not landed a job yet, I do have some opportunities post-graduation that I am looking forward to.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.