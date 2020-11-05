The University of West Georgia contributed $632 million to the state’s economy last year, an increase over its economic impact in 2018.
The University System of Georgia recently issued a report on how UWG’s operations affects the state economy, and determined that the impact for Fiscal Year 2019 increased by 4.6% compared to the previous year, for a total of $632.3 million. That’s nearly $28 million more than FY2018.
The study reports that the university had $392 million in initial spending, with the majority of that spending going toward student services. Approximately $206 million was spent on student services, $116 million on personnel services, and $69.5 million on operating expenses.
The university’s employment impact was reported to be a total of 5,405 full-time jobs, and there were 1,622 on-campus jobs reported. It was reported that the remaining 3,783 jobs were due to off-campus jobs that exist due to institution related spending.
Students were attributed to be the largest driver for UWG’s economic impact, according to Dr. Hilde Patron, professor of economics and director of the Center for Business and Economics Research.
“Students continue to be the main driving force behind the economic impact of the University of West Georgia, with more than 50% of the original spending coming from them,” Patron said. “Our students spent more in 2019 than they did in 2018: $206,383,095 vs. $191,656,302, to be exact.”
A lifetime earnings study was also commissioned by USG for the Class of 2019. Here is was determined the “synthetic-work life earnings,” or the estimated earnings over a 40-year period and the portion of that due to an employee having a degree.
For UWG graduates, the synthetic-work life earnings for working in the United States was estimated to be $7 billion in earnings, with $2.5 billion of that being attributed to having a degree. For UWG graduates working in Georgia, the earnings were estimated to be $6.7 billion with $2.5 billion of that attributed to a degree.
“We are grateful and honored to have the ability to contribute to our regional economy,” said President Dr. Brendan B. Kelly. “Placemaking is something we hold in the highest regard, and I’m proud to say the profoundly important, collaborative relationship between UWG and the community is stronger than ever.”
