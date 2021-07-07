Last April, a special unit was formed to help authorities in Carroll County respond to mental health crises. Since then, it has already responded to 100 cases.
The Carroll County Crisis Response Team consists of personnel from the Carrollton Police Department who are capable of acting in situations involving suicides, mental health, and a number of similar issues. The team is meant to help de-escalate those situations in which authorities must respond to a mental health crisis and help the person involved.
They are trained in Crisis Intervention, Law Enforcement, Public Safety, and Mental Health Assessments. They also have additional, specialized skills, training, and experience to offer to those that need help the most.
“We do not provide treatment,” said Jodi Goodman, director of the Carroll County Mental Health Program. “We respond, assess, resolve crises, and refer to ongoing services as needed.
“We ensure they have a warm hand-off to other treatment providers. We do however follow-up with phone calls or home visits based on individuals’ needs.”
First responders, including law enforcement and medical services, are often called upon to handle situations involving people who have become mentally unstable for a variety of reasons, whether it is drug abuse, medical issues, or adverse events in their lives. Such people may respond in inappropriate or even violent ways that require an emergency response.
Carroll County Mental Health Advocates, the non-profit organization that provides oversight for the Crisis Response Team, also offers an array of peer support services and referral services to individuals and families that are in need of mental health services.
The team gives officers one more tool to do their job safely and effectively whenever they must intervene in such situations. And research has shown that these teams have improved officer attitudes about mental illness.
Similar programs across the country have experienced measurable positive effects, mainly in the area of officer-level outcomes. With their specialized skills, officers can rely on such teams to help de-escalate a situation for which they themselves may have little training.
According to Goodman, the large number of factors that contribute to a person’s mental well-being, treating a mental health crisis can be a huge task. Especially for communities such as Carroll County.
“In combination with drug and alcohol use, it is a significant daily problem for our community, as many people do not have insurance, transportation, or other resources to be able to access treatment,” said Goodman.
Just like other illnesses, mental illness does not impact a specific age group. Goodman said that since they have started the program, they have seen cases in age groups ranging from 18 to 28, and 35 to 50, all of whom suffer differently.
“We have helped an 80-year-old with Alzheimer’s successfully get placed in nursing home care,” said Goodman. “A 17-year-old was referred to intensive services and family supports.”
Although their ultimate goal is to help direct individuals to the appropriate treatment and support services, not all individuals agree to get help.
Goodman said that one person was arrested on scene due to having a loaded gun in the same room as young children. The situation, she said, could have possibly played out differently if the individual had first received proper treatment; however, he refused all attempts to divert to treatment, she said.
Goodman said if someone is experiencing mental illness symptoms there are many ways to find help for them. If they are in danger of hurting themselves or others, 911 should be called for an immediate life-threatening situation.
“They can go to an emergency room for an evaluation,” said Goodman. “They can also access primary care physician for assistance or make appointments at local behavioral health treatment providers.
“They can contact probate court, call crisis lines, contact the Carroll County Mental Health Advocates, the CRT team — or they can get family and friends to help persuade them to talk with someone.”
