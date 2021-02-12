An upgrade of Villa Rica High School's stadium has experienced delays and an increase in cost due to "unsuitable soil" below the new parking lot area.
Carroll County Schools' Board of Education unanimously approved a change order for the project during a regularly scheduled board meeting Thursday, adding an additional $222,128 to the $7.799 million construction budget. This raises the current price of the project to $8.021 million.
The additional funds will pay for the removal of the unsuitable soils and construction debris from the gravel parking lot, pond and undercut gravel area, according to documents filed by J & R Construction.
The project will be paid primarily through the Educational Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax revenue (ESPLOST). The additional costs will fall under ESPLOST revenue as well.
"These proposals are based on the normal cost elements such as labor, materials, and does not include any amounts for changes in the sequence of work, delays, extended overhead, acceleration and/or impact cost," the change order documents stated.
A "change order” is an industry term for an amendment to a construction contract that changes the contractor's scope of work. They are not unusual in major construction projects, or when unexpected circumstances arise in building work.
Terry Jones, assistant superintendent of administrative and support services at county schools, said the independent engineering firm, contracted by J & R Construction, identified the unsuitable soils as a part of their soil testing on Jan. 5. Jones added that the contractor has removed the unsuitable soils and construction debris from the parking area, detention pond, and undercut gravel area and replaced it with compacted fill.
Before board members approved the change order, Bart Cater, District 6 representative of the county BOE, questioned the school system's preparatory procedures for high-cost construction projects like Villa Rica High School's renovations. In response, Jones noted that the school has never issued soil tests prior to hiring a contractor because of unpredictable outcomes.
"They (soil testing companies) can tell you when they test the soils it is unsuitable, but they can't tell you to the extent sometimes," Jones said. "So even if you get the source tested, you're not guaranteed that you're going to know that it's going to run a quarter of a million dollars."
The proposed timeline had the project starting in early December and being finished in time for the next football season. County school officials did not comment whether recent delays will affect the timeline.
