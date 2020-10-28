As a faculty vote of no-confidence vote looms against UWG’s president, the chancellor of the University System of Georgia has voiced his support for Brendan Kelly.
Dr. Kelly, current president of the University of West Georgia, is facing a no-confidence vote by the full faculty, following a similar vote that passed the Faculty Senate by majority vote on Oct. 16. The full faculty vote will take place between Nov. 2 and Nov. 9.
If the faculty endorses the no-confidence vote, the result will be taken by the Faculty Senate to the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia.
The Regents have the authority to remove Kelly if they choose.
But Kelly has the support of Dr. Steve Wrigley, the 13th Chancellor of the University System of Georgia, which oversees 26 public colleges and universities in the state.
“President Kelly has the full support and confidence of the Board and me,” Wrigley said in a statement released Tuesday to news media. “We are disappointed that some faculty have pursued conflict over a few dubious claims. We agree with the Student Government Association leadership, and urge faculty to work through the established governance channels so that UWG continues to improve, builds for the future, serves its students, and fulfills its mission to the community and state.”
The night before the faculty’s initial vote of its 51 senators, the UWG Student Government Association released a letter of support for Kelly and announced that “SGA has full confidence in Dr. Kelly to serve as the eighth President of the University of West Georgia.”
The letter also said that during his tenure, Kelly has listened to the student body and the students have seen “immediate positive results” after Kelly’s attentiveness.
The Faculty Senate passed the no-confidence resolution noting that each of the faculty members had their own reasons for voting in favor, but that they shared five common concerns with Kelly’s leadership.
Those concerns were listed as: “Lack of meaningful communication and substantive consultation; Lack of meaningful relationships with those he leads; Disrespect for the institution’s past and its people; Disregard for the principle of shared governance; [and] Fear of retaliation for speaking out.”
After the vote was taken, Kelly issued a statement noting that the previous seven months had been “challenging” for himself and the University.
“Despite all of these challenges, we are going to find ways to work together to ensure we deliver the highest quality experiences for every student attending this university and all those who will,” Kelly said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.