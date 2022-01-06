Local citizens will have an opportunity to discuss things that they love about their community, as well as things that they wish could be better, when the Community Foundation of West Georgia sponsors a unique program called "On the Table" scheduled for Wednesday, February 9.
According to Kim Jones, president of the organization, "On the Table" will provide a setting for residents to come together in a small group atmosphere to collaboratively build and maintain strong, safe and dynamic communities.
The program's format features the gathering of community members of all ages, perspectives, and backgrounds for conversations in homes and at local restaurants, libraries, offices, and places of worship. The setting will serve as a place for the sharing of backgrounds and for discussion of community issues and needs of most importance to the participants.
"We are asking people to contact us either via our website or by calling us and volunteer to host a meeting," Jones explained.
"They are asked to call two or three friends and have them call some people, and hopefully have a core of eight or so people who can come together and share their thoughts and feelings about the community, what they like about it and what are some areas that can be improved," she said.
Jones emphasized that volunteer hosts are provided with a tool kit which includes instructions on how to conduct the meetings, gather the data, and provide it to the Foundation.
"We're calling the program 'Conversations to Actions'," she said.
"We hope that these stories, experiences and hopes for the future that come out of these meetings will foster a deeper understanding of the community and of each other and also provide an impetus to do more," Jones explained.
The event has been replicated in more than 30 cities across the country.
Since the Community Foundation of West Georgia was founded in 2002 the organization has provided $104 million of support for nonprofits and community enhancement initiatives. It currently holds over $100 million in nearly 200 donor-advised, field of interest, and designated funds.
The range in the diversity of the projects to which the West Georgia Community Foundation has provided financial contributions, primarily in Carroll, Haralson and Heard counties, is immense, Jones noted. From the Carrollton Green Belt to COVID grants to puppet shows for children to the Keep Carroll Beautiful beautification projects to issues that can improve the plight of the homeless, the wide variety of support provided by the Foundation continues to grow each year.
