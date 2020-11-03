Bremen attorney and Republican Tyler Paul Smith won Tuesday night’s race for House District 18 against the Democratic opponent, Pat Rhudy.
Voters went to the polls on Tuesday to select the next representative to lead this district as well as other House and Senate seats — and the next president of the United States.
With all votes counted late Tuesday, Smith had 75.1% of the 24,158 ballots cast compared to Rhudy’s 5,998, or 24.8% overall. House District 18 includes portions of Carroll and Haralson counties.
In Carroll County, Smith was the top vote-getter with a total of 8,026 votes (63.3%) against Rhudy’s 4,580 votes (36.3%). Smith received 87.7% of the votes in Haralson County versus Rhudy’s 12.2% of the votes.
Rhudy is a substitute teacher for the Carroll County high schools and a field representative for the U.S. Census Bureau.
As a native of west Georgia, Smith said he ran to give back to the community and will succeed Rep. Kevin Cooke, who retired to run for the state’s 14th Congressional seat. He is an attorney at The Law Office of Julie C. Moore, LLC, grew up in Haralson County and graduated from Bremen High School.
He then earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from The Citadel, a military college in South Carolina. Afterwards, he received a Juris Doctorate from Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School. He served as a legislative aide to several state House representatives, including Cooke.
“I am humbled and truly honored by the trust the voters Carroll and Haralson counties have placed in me to represent them in the state House of Representatives,” Smith told the Times-Georgian.
“I thank God for the opportunity to serve my west Georgia community with the conservative values that have been instilled in me and I am committed to bringing those same values to the Georgia House of Representatives. I will work tirelessly to protect the interests of our community and will always fight for our liberties.”
