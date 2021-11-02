In the two contested Whitesburg City Council races Tuesday, incumbents Robert Arnell of Post 1 and Mike Sprayberry of Post 4 fell short in an attempt to retain their seats for another term, but Post 3 councilwoman Lucy A. Gamble won her bid and will return to office.
Post 2’s William Smolar will return to office since he had no opposition.
Mayor Amy R. Williford also will be back for another term to lead Whitesburg as its mayor with 61 votes.
Vote totals showed Donna Whitley edging incumbent Arnell by only four votes, 42-38, in Post 1 balloting, while Gamble more than doubled Jessica S. Davis 57-25 in the race for the Posts 3 post.
Mike Sprayberry, who has been representing Post 4, lost his bid for another as he was outpolled by Chris Lewis 50-28.
Lewis said last month that his top three goals for the city if elected is to assist in adding more officers to the police department, clean up the city streets of litter, and give the citizens of Whitesburg an ear to voice their issues too.
A total of 305 votes were cast in the four council position races.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.