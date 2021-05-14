Two-wheel riding encouraged during National Bike Month

The owners of a Carrollton bicycle shop want the public to help them celebrate National Bike Month (NBM).
NBM, which runs throughout May, was established in 1956. It has since been promoted by the League of American Bicyclists and celebrated in communities from coast to coast. NBM gives individuals the chance to showcase the benefits of bicycling while also encouraging more individuals to try riding.
With the current gas shortage situation, Perpetual Motion Bike owners Allen and Mikki Griffin said it should motivate individuals to get on their bikes. Instead of burning gas, riders can burn calories.
“There has been a lot of push with the pandemic for riding in general,” said Mikki. “We haven’t felt the need to super elevate it because people have been promoting ‘go walk, go ride, get outside.’ It is something we are now enabling and want others to do the same.”
One biking activity that the bike shop is putting together will take place on Tuesday, May 18. It is a group riding experience for people of all ages and sizes. It will start and end at the Perpetual Motion shop, located at 1002 Maple St.
“We have all different ability levels, so we host an official 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. group,” said Mikki. “The first group is considered a warm-up and does anywhere between 10-15 miles, and for some people that is enough.
“The really fit riders, who maybe have some training goals to reach, will ride about 15-25 miles before it gets dark, totaling about 40 miles.”
Because of COVID-19, the bike shop has not able to host its usual NBM programs for the last two years. However, with COVID restrictions being lessened, they will get to resume this year — hopefully getting back to where they started by 2022.
“Before COVID, we use to partner up with city schools and host this event called Trojans on the Trail,” said Mikki. “During this event, we would do the rock and roll Wednesdays, so we are trying to get back to that.
“Around the spring time, leading up to the national ‘kids ride to school day,’ we would do bicycle safety to teach them the rules of the road, show the different bike sizes, and encourage them to check their tires before they go out riding.”
Aside from the GreenBelt trail, Mikki encourages individuals to try out the new off-road trails at Playground Castle located at 410 N Lake Drive.
“The off-road trails have been divided into three phases, with each phase being completed separately,” said Mikki. “Phase one has already been complete and can now be used. It was revealed about a month ago. It is a multi-purpose trail where individuals not only get to ride, but hike, jog, walk, and run — except for when it is wet. Phase two is currently under construction, so it is not open to the public at this time.”
