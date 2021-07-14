Two men were sentenced Wednesday in Carroll County Superior Court to two 20-year prison terms in unrelated cases of child molestation.
Herb Cranford, district attorney for the Coweta Judicial Circuit, said in a press release issued Wednesday that both men were sentenced following negotiated guilty pleas.
In the first case, Jacob Phillip Leatherwood received a life sentence after pleading guilty to charges of aggravated child molestation and incest, with the first 20 years of that term to be served without parole.
Cranford said in the release that Leatherwood will be subject to special conditions for sex offenders and will be required to register as a sex offender. Senior Assistant District Attorney Sarah Japour was in charge of prosecuting the case for the state, according to the release.
The statement said that in January 2019, Leatherwood — who was 17 at the time — was accused of sexually molesting a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old. During an investigation by Carroll County sheriff’s investigators Christopher Gilliland and Ashley Hulsey, the children reportedly disclosed the circumstances of the abuse, and the statement said that Leatherwood confessed to the crimes.
In the second case, Antonio Manuel Mata-Valencia was sentenced to 40 years after pleading guilty to two counts of child molestation, with the first 20 years of that term to be served in prison. Mata-Valencia will also be subject to special conditions for sex offenders and be required to register as a sex offender.
The statement said that in May 2018, Mata-Valencia, then 37-years-old, was accused of sexually assaulting two children who were aged 10 and 11 at the time. An investigation conducted by Gilliland reportedly found that the children were assaulted on multiple occasions and that there was evidence that corroborated the victims’ statements. Chief Assistant Attorney Jep Bendinger prosecuted the case on behalf of the state, according to the statement.
Cranford said in the release that the state had been able to prove both these cases “beyond a reasonable doubt” because of the “hard work and dedication of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.
“These prosecutions and substantial prison sentences represent the determination of the District Attorney’s Office to hold accountable those who harm our community’s children,” Cranford said.
Cranford also noted that the prosecution of these cases had been delayed because of the statewide judicial emergency declared because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that both of these cases would have likely been placed on the Superior Court’s trial calendar for August if the defendants had not entered guilty pleas.
