The Georgia Department of Public Health office in LaGrange reported the capture of two foxes that tested positive for rabies after biting two residents in incidents occurring May 20 and May 27.
DPH reported that the Carroll County Animal Control Office retrieved both foxes within 0.2 miles from each other in the vicinity of Highway 78, Villa Rica, and Old Villa Rica Road, Temple.
Both animals were sent for testing to the Georgia Public Health Laboratory. Both bite victims have been notified of the results and have been encouraged to begin Post Exposure Prophylaxis to prevent human rabies.
“Rabies in Georgia is endemic, so there’s always a possibility that someone can become infected” when coming into direct contact with an infected animal’s saliva. It is most often transmitted through infected saliva that enters the body by way of an animal bite. It is possible, but rare, for people to get rabies from non-bite exposure, which can include scratches, abrasions, or open wounds that are exposed to saliva or other potentially infectious material from a rabid animal.
According to a fact sheet from the DPH, rabies is a viral disease of mammals, usually occurring among reservoir wild animals such as raccoons, skunks, bats, and foxes. The rabies virus travels from the site of the bite along the nerves until it reaches the brain, where it causes encephalopathy and ultimately death.
In Georgia, rabies occurs primarily in wild mammals (e.g., raccoons, skunks, foxes, and bats). Sometimes, these wild animals bite and infect domestic cats, dogs, and livestock. Rabies is rare in larger rodents and lagomorphs such as squirrels, beavers, porcupines, guinea pigs, and rabbits. Although small rodents such as chipmunks, rats, mice, muskrats, hamsters, and gerbils are susceptible to rabies, it has not been reported in these species under natural conditions.
Rabies is spread when an infected animal bites another animal or human, the rabies virus is transmitted in the infected animal’s saliva, according to the fact sheet. Rarely, rabies may be spread when infectious material from a rabid animal, such as saliva, comes into contact with mucus membranes such as the eyes, nose, mouth, or an open wound.
In some cases, it can be difficult to determine whether a person or animal has been bitten by a bat. Consequently, if a person or animal has physical contact with a bat, or may have had physical contact while in the same room with a bat (e.g., while the person is sleeping), and the bat is not available for rabies testing, a health care provider should be consulted to determine the risk of rabies transmission.
Early symptoms of rabies in humans are non‐specific and may include fever, headache, tingling or numbing sensation in limbs, and general malaise. Later, signs of encephalopathy such as insomnia, anxiety, confusion, excitation, hallucinations, agitation, hypersalivation, difficulty swallowing, and hydrophobia (fear of water) may appear. Death usually occurs within days of the onset of symptoms.
As for animal symptoms, it is a misconception that rabid animals are spotted easily because they drool and foam at the mouth, according to DPH. These symptoms may never occur or may occur only at the very last stages of the disease. Any wild or stray animal that acts abnormal should be suspected of having rabies.
Rabid animals may stagger, appear restless, be aggressive, have difficulty walking, seem overly friendly, or appear to be choking.
The length of time between the bite and the symptoms of rabies depends on the strain of rabies virus, how much rabies virus was introduced into the wound, and the distance from the site of the bite to the brain. Usually, the incubation period is quite long and may be one to three months.
The DPH says there is no known effective treatment for rabies once the symptoms of the illness have developed. Rabies can be prevented in humans if medical care and post‐exposure prophylaxis is sought soon after an exposure to the rabies virus. If left untreated, rabies is always fatal.
The virus is very fragile and is no longer infectious once the saliva dries. The virus can be killed easily with soaps, detergents, bleach, alcohol, and ultraviolet light.
It can be prevented by making certain that all owned dogs and cats are regularly vaccinated for rabies by a veterinarian.
Teach children not to approach or play with wild or stray animals of any kind. Tell them that even though a baby skunk or raccoon may look cute, it can spread very serious diseases.
“Love your own, leave others alone” is a good principle for children to learn. Also, do not touch dead animals and keep wild animals out of homes and workplaces.
