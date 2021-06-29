Over the past week, the Carrollton Police Department has responded to a total of three serious accidents that resulted in two fatalities and one person hospitalized in critical condition.
Police said Tuesday this number of fatalities within such a short period of time is abnormal. Normally, officers work with 15 to 20 major accidents a year, with at least one to three fatalities.
According to Carrollton police Cpl. Matt Jones, each of the incidents happened on different streets, and at different times of the day.
The first incident took place Sunday, June 20, and involved a pedestrian who later died of injuries he sustained when police say was struck by a vehicle at an intersection on the 1300 block of South Park St.
According to police reports, the pedestrian, who has been identified as Vincent Alexander, did not use the crosswalk and was wearing dark clothing at the time of the 9:30 p.m. accident.
Jones said the driver of the vehicle that struck Alexander was not speeding at the time. No charges have been filed against the driver, whose identity has not been released, Jones added.
After the accident, Alexander was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, where he later died.
A second fatal accident occurred Thursday when two cars collided near the City Cemetery on Alabama Street at around 5:30 p.m.
A police report alleges that a woman identified as Whitney Luke died after the car she was driving was weaving in and out of lanes and collided with another car. The driver of the second vehicle was not identified since the incident is currently under investigation.
Luke was taken to Tanner Medical Center where she later died of her injuries. The driver of the second vehicle was treated at Tanner but later released, police said.
A third incident involved a motorcycle driver who was injured in a 4:48 p.m. single-vehicle accident on June 25.
According to police, the driver of the motorcycle, Travis Lindsey, was traveling northbound on Kingsbridge Street when his street bike left the roadway.
The report says that Lindsey was wearing a helmet, but the helmet detached as he slid across the road.
Police said Lindsey was taken to Grady, where police said Tuesday he is currently in critical condition.
