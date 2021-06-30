Two Carroll County schools are among a handful of institutions chosen by the state for an advanced learning program.
Mount Zion Middle School and Whitesburg Elementary School were among only 53 schools that were selected by the Georgia Department of Education to participate in the state’s GRE4T Initiative: Georgia’s Path For Personalized Learning.
The GRE4T Initiative is an $18.5 million federal grant intended to expand virtual and personalized learning in Georgia. The fund is to improve leadership and educator professional learning that will support engagement and personalize learning, as well as the infrastructure of Georgia Virtual Schools.
The Personalized Learning Grant (PL), formerly Technology Tools for Teachers, strives to advance student achievement through personalized learning, which addresses the specific needs, skills, and interests of each individual student.
“In Georgia, we are committed to building a more personalized and connected educational system, and continuing to leverage virtual learning more effectively, both during COVID-19 pandemic and long-term,” State School Superintendent, Richard Woods said in a statement. “These funds will help us build that system and expand personalized learning opportunities for our students.”
The initiative is a three-year grant through which students can take ownership of their learning, while also developing deep, personal connections with each other, their teachers, and other adults.
Officials said both schools will use the funding to enhance professional learning programs for leaders and educators, as well as expand connectivity for students to access innovative learning opportunities.
When applied correctly, personalized learning can open up possibilities for strategic groupings to allow students to learn better from each other.
In other words, when learning is personalized, students are engaged with the right material to challenge and prepare them for the next level.
According to the U.S. Department of Education, Georgia’s teachers will be equipped with the skills needed to create vibrant personalized learning experiences, while school leaders make the organizational and cultural shifts needed.
The goal is to keep the students engaged in cultures of thinking and learning that can be sustained well beyond the grant period, and not just merely accessing school digitally.
“We are very excited to be a part of the GRE4T Initiative,” said Assistant Superintendent of School Performance, Dr. Jessica Ainsworth. “Our teachers and leaders will continue to develop innovative and creative ways to customize learning through both classroom instruction and virtual platforms.
“We appreciate the support we are receiving from the state and federal level to ensure our students have personalized learning experiences that keep them engaged and future-focused.”
