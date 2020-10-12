Two people were charged Monday with the shooting of a Villa Rica man following an altercation near a cemetery.
Brandon Gary Moore, 25 of Villa Rica, and John Ross Brown, 37 of Carrollton, were arrested on Monday by Villa Rica Police Department officers.
Moore was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Brown was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and tampering with evidence.
At 11:23 a.m. Monday, Officer Christy Alexander observed an altercation taking place at Hillcrest Drive, next to the cemetery. When she approached, both vehicles left the scene.
An investigation revealed that Brown and Moore were in an ongoing argument and on Monday, a confrontation occurred that resulted in Moore taking out his rifle and pointing it out of his vehicle as Brown was approaching
A passenger, Jacob Wright, 24 of Villa Rica, was in Brown’s car and had left the vehicle in an attempt to separate the two, and in the process, was shot. A handgun was thrown from the vehicle occupied by Brown as he fled the scene, according to police.
One of the vehicles was stopped by Alexander on Westview Dr and the second vehicle was located a short time later on 1st Street.
Wright was transported to an Atlanta hospital and as of Monday evening, was in stable condition. As of Monday, Moore’s and Brown’s bond had not been set and both were in the custody of the Carroll County Jail.
