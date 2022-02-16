Two Carrollton High freshmen debaters earn state honors

SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN
Two Carrollton High School freshmen on the school’s debate team were recently named to the Georgia Forensic Coaches Association First-Year State Champions Division.
Luke Zimmer and Audrey Browning earned spots in the varsity competition because of their performance at the First and Second Year State Championship. The pair competed with the best first-year debaters from each school that attended.
The varsity competition will take place virtually on March 4-5.
Richard Bracknell, longtime CHS debate coach, said he is looking forward to watching Zimmer and Browning develop their debate skills.
“The team and I are excited to see how Audrey and Luke progress in the future,” he said. “I am so proud of our younger debaters for their outstanding performance at the GFCA State Tournament for our first and second-year debaters.”
