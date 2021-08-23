The incumbents for two Carrollton City Council seats will face opposition when voters go to the polls on Nov. 2.
The qualifying period for the council seats open for the general election closed at 5 p.m. Friday. When they did so, the ballot was set with four candidates: the two incumbents and their two challengers.
In Carrollton’s Ward 1, incumbent Jacqueline E. Bridges is seeking to keep the seat to which she was elected in June 2020 when she filled the unexpired term of Gerald Byrd. Bridges also currently serves as mayor pro-tem on the Carrollton City Council.
Running for the Ward 2 post currently held by Greg Ledbetter is local physician Dr. Brent Harris.
A lifelong resident of Carroll County and a 1987 Central High graduate, Ms. Bridges has been involved in the beauty salon industry for more than 25 years as a licensed practitioner. The owner of Elaine’s Styles and More, she also has established her own non-profit, Reconnecting Back with the Community, in 2019 and graduated from the Ministry International Institute Bible College as an associate minister in 2020.
“I won by 297 votes in the election to complete Mr. Byrd’s term, and I think since that time a lot has been accomplished — such as the renovations at the Midtown Water Park and work on the streets in Ward 1,” she noted, “but there is still much to be done.”
Opposing Ms. Bridges is Elijah Billings, a former outdoor education director at the YMCA in Birmingham. Billings attended Concord University in Athens, West Virginia, and is currently majoring in organizational leadership at the University of West Georgia.
“From the time that I was a little kid, I remember my family talking about politics and government a lot,” Billings noted, “and of course, I was familiar with former councilman Gerald Byrd and all he did.”
“As for my interests,” he added, “I want to look into establishing a community coalition of local citizens who could possibly meet bi-weekly to discuss issues and needs in our area of Carrollton,” he explained, “including a focus on converting the West Carrollton gym into a community center.
“Additionally, with the beautification efforts going on in the city, I would like to see such improvements in the Ward 1 area as well,” Billings added.
In the other contested post that will be on the ballot in November, Brett Ledbetter will be vying for his own full term after he was elected in 2019 to finish the unexpired term of Rory Wojcik, who had moved from Carrollton. He is facing opposition from Dr. Brent Harris.
During his relatively short amount of time in office, Ledbetter has placed a great deal of emphasis on improving recreational facilities around Lake Carroll which are located in his Ward 2.
“We reviewed the bid for resurfacing the track at Lakeshore Park during our last work session and should award the contract at our next council meeting,” Ledbetter said, “and we have already started in clearing an area for additional pavilions and picnic tables adjacent to the lake.”
“However, I am the first to admit that we also need to improve recreational facilities and opportunities in other sections of our community as well,” said Ledbetter, a 35-year veteran in community and residential development.
Ledbetter is a Carrollton native who graduated from Carrollton High School in 1975 and attended West Georgia College and the University of Georgia. He operates Ledbetter Construction and holds a Georgia real estate broker’s license. He lives near the Neva Lomason Library at 122 East Chandler St. and is a member of Carrollton First United Methodist Church, where he serves on the Board of Trustees.
Dr. Brent Harris, who is seeking to unseat Ledbetter, is a Carrollton physician and owner of US Med Clinic, Harris, who lives at 230 South Lakeshore in Carrollton, ran unsuccessfully in 2019 against Ledbetter and lost by 69 votes, 413-344, in the Ward 2 voting. He also briefly considered a run for governor of Georgia, but later decided against it.
In addition to owning a number of properties in Carrollton, Dr. Harris operates the US Med Clinic.
On July 22, Harris was charged by Carrollton police with various computer crimes alleging invasion of privacy and involving the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program. Harris has made no public response concerning the allegations.
Ward 3 Councilman Jim Watters and Bob Uglum, who represents Ward 4, are not up for reelection until 2023, nor is Mayor Betty Cason.
