In the span of 48 hours last week, Georgia State Patrol and other agencies arrested two people for unrelated high-speed police chases in Carroll County.
A Saturday incident resulted in the multi-agency arrest of a Temple man who eluded police through downtown Carrollton into Wedowee, Alabama, while another chase early Friday involved a Forest Park man who allegedly sped toward Villa Rica at over 100 mph.
In the Carrollton case, Kenneth Willis, 29, of Temple was charged with 22 felony and misdemeanor charges after lawmen say he led them on a chase from the Sales Barn in Carroll County until his vehicle crashed in Randolph County, Alabama.
According to a Carroll County incident report, the pursuit began at 7:30 p.m., after a deputy spotted a Dodge Ram 3500 driving 84 mph on Bankhead Highway, at the Sales Barn Road intersection, which is a 55 mph zone.
Once the driver reached Old Airport Road, officers say he began to flee and the deputy turned on his lights. The chase continued into Carrollton onto Newnan Street, where the driver made an abrupt right turn into the Wash Bowl Laundry parking lot and out the back side, onto North White Street. The driver weaved through multiple roads at a high speed, forcing other motorists to leave the roadway in fear of being hit, according to the report.
At the end of Rome Street, police say, the driver made another abrupt right into a dead-end street beside the MPG gas station. The truck cut through the station’s parking lot and headed into oncoming traffic as it headed southbound on South Park Street. Several motorists slammed on their brakes to avoid a collision, deputies said.
The suspect continued down South Park Street, reaching 96 mph at one point. The sheriff’s department terminated their pursuit after the truck passed Clinic Avenue. Georgia State Patrol picked up the chase as the truck turned onto the Highway 166 Bypass and headed west. The trooper in pursuit attempted a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver near Hays Mills Road. However, trucked swerved left to avoid the maneuver and drove into oncoming eastbound traffic on a divided highway. The trooper continued to follow as the car then got onto Highway 166 and headed for Bowdon.
As the driver evaded several other attempts to stop him, the pursuit continued into Alabama. Authorities there were finally able to stop the vehicle by putting spikes in the road, which shredded the vehicle’s tires. The driver continued, however, before he left the roadway, with the car coming to rest at the bottom of a steep embankment.
Fearing the man was injured, authorities went to the vehicle only to find it empty. Hearing noises in the nearby kudzu, the authorities ordered him to surrender. When the man moved as if to reach for a weapon, the officers used physical force to restrain him. He was eventually subdued by a taser.
Willis was charged with numerous offenses by each of the law agencies involved, including attempting to elude police, aggravated assault against law enforcement officer when engaged on official duty, driving under the influence, reckless driving, driving within a gore or median, too fast for conditions, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, failure to maintain lane, driver to exercise due care, failure to obey traffic devices, and no proof of insurance.
As of Monday evening, Willis remains in custody at Randolph County Jail with a $8,000 bond.
In the second police chase, which took place early Friday, 31-year-old Thad Dodson was arrested by GSP on nine charges after losing control of his motorcycle in what lawmen say was an attempt to escape.
Police say a motorcyclist was seen driving south on North Van Wert Road at 89 mph. Beginning their pursuit, the officers followed the cyclist as he continued to the Highway 8 intersection and turned left. The cyclist continued on to Villa Rica at speeds police recorded at up to 100 mph.
After entering the Highway 61 intersection, the cyclist apparently hit a pothole and lost control of the cycle, coming to rest alongside the road. Officers then placed him under arrest.
Dodson was charged with nine charges, including attempting to elude police, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane and speeding in excess of maximum limits.
