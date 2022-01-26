Two arrested following drug investigation involving Carrollton nail salon

Following a lengthy investigation stemming from citizen complaints of illegal drug sales, the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Unit executed two search warrants on Jan. 20. The locations include Nail Art Salon and Spa, 561 Bankhead Highway and 315 Terrace Ridge.
Authorities seized approximately 47 pounds of marijuana, one firearm, and two vehicles. Trieu Bui, 28 and Donny Vo, 48 both of Carrollton, were arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana and the sale of marijuana and transported to the Carroll County Jail.
Other agencies involved in assisting the ACE Unit include the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team and the GBI West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office.
The ACE Unit is a multi-agency unit that consists of the following: Carrollton Police Department, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and the University of West Georgia Police Department.
Citizens are encouraged to report any suspicious drug activity to the Carrollton Police Department via Facebook instant message or by calling 770-834-4451.
