Roopville Elementary School welcomes back Marla Turpin, this time as the new principal for the 2020-21 school year.
“I am very thankful to Mr. [Scott] Cowart and our district leaders for the support that they provide, and for helping me grow into this leadership position,” she said.
The National Outstanding Assistant Principal will make her mark as she follows her mother’s footsteps into a principal role.
From a young age, Turpin observed her mother Carol Thomas, a retired principal of Heard County Elementary School, demonstrate service-oriented leadership on a daily basis, which Turpin says is ingrained in her as well.
“My mom instilled in me to not complain and become a part of the solution,” Turpin said. “As the leader of this school, it’s very important for me to instill a drive in myself and others to do the best that we can do. Education is always evolving, and we have to evolve with it.”
Although this will be Turpin’s first year as principal, she has proven to have natural aptitude for administration roles. Earlier in June, after her second year as assistant principal, Turpin was named the National Outstanding Assistant Principal by the Georgia Association of Elementary School Principals for the 2019-20 school year.
“Mrs. Turpin’s commitment to excellence is reflected in programs designed to meet the academic and social needs of all children and the establishment of community ties with parents and local business organizations,” said Hal Beaver, executive director of GAESP. “She continually ‘raises the bar’ academically, working with teachers, staff, and students. And, she is constantly working towards bridging the gap between school and community. These relationships are vital for student success.”
Prior to receiving that accolade, Turpin served as assistant principal at Bay Springs Middle School for the 2018-19 school year and at RES this past school year.
Before she entered administration, Turpin taught as a school teacher from 2004 to 2018 at several schools, such as Glanton-Hindsman Elementary School, Bealah Elementary School, Brighton Academy, and her alma mater, Central Elementary School.
Turpin, who attended Central Schools from K-12, has attained multiple degrees that coincide with her teaching career. She acquired a bachelors degree in early childhood education from the University of Georgia in 2003, a masters degree in educational leadership from Jacksonville State University in 2006 and is currently pursuing a doctorate in school improvement from the University of West Georgia.
As she continues her studies to help her grow and improve in leadership, Turpin shared a quote from Maya Angelou that she has come to live by throughout her career:
“I did then what I knew how to do. Now that I know better, I do better.”
Turpin explained how that quote helps her.
“Through my career, my motto has taught me to do the very best that I can do. But as soon as I learn how to do something better, that’s the way I’m gonna go,” she said.
