A reception will be held today for Daniel Jackson, recently retired as president and CEO of Carroll Tomorrow and the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce.
The reception will be held 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, at the organization’s facility at 200 Northside Drive in Carrollton.
Prior to the reception, a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly renovated Chamber lobby will kick off the activities and will be followed by guest speaker remarks at 5:30 p.m.
The community is invited to attend the ribbon-cutting and reception.
A 1975 graduate of West Georgia College, Jackson began work with the Chamber in 2001 and was named president and CEO in 2008.
He and his wife, Carol, have lived in Carrollton for almost 50 years. He previously worked with Carroll EMC before joining the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce and also was in business for a number of years with the Squire Shop men’s clothing store in Carrollton.
In January, Jackson told the Times-Georgian that he does not plan on leaving the volunteer boards on which he serves. These include the Tanner Health System’s Board of Directors, the Carroll County College and Career Academy’s Board of Directors, the University of West Georgia Richards College of Business’s Board of Advisors, and the West Georgia Technical College’s Foundation Board.
In June, the Carroll Tomorrow board appointed Karen Handel, a former Congresswoman and Georgia Secretary of State, to succeed Jackson in both the Carroll Tomorrow and Chamber posts.
