On Tuesday, March 2, Carrollton City Schools will be celebrating the Read Across America initiative with a community event called "Drop Everything and Read (DEAR)."
"This is a practice Carrollton Junior High School has been promoting regularly for several years, and this year leadership decided to not only incorporate it districtwide, but invite community leaders to participate as well," said Julianne Foster, director of communications. "We will use social media to showcase participation and are hopeful we will capture strong involvement."
During DEAR, Foster said all participants stop whatever they are doing to read uninterrupted for 15 minutes. It will begin at 8:30 sharp and be done by 8:45.
"Three years ago, when our area was hit by a snowstorm, we had an idea to issue a snow day reading challenge," said Laurie Fleck, community engagement director. "We used the tag "#readwestga" for a broad community push and in one day reached more than 13,000 people while receiving 106 pictures of kids reading just from the original Facebook post. More reading followed as the challenge went viral in our community for several days."
Tuesday, March 2, is Dr. Seuss' birthday.
Carrollton Junior High's tradition of "Drop Everything and Read (DEAR)" was instituted by principal Travis Thomaston as a way to encourage reading amongst staff and students.
"DEAR days illustrate the school's commitment to reading, which aligns to our district's broader literacy initiative," said Fleck. "With some students still learning from home and some parents working from home, what better way to celebrate reading on Read Across America Day than a community-wide reading event that can be done anywhere? We hope this, too, will go viral and we will see pictures of people all over our community reading. Whether it is a favorite book, the local paper or a hobby magazine, the options are endless and we hope that our community will have fun joining together in this way."
