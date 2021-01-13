The U.S. House of Representatives has impeached President Donald Trump for a second time, a first for a chief executive in the history of the United States.
Trump faced one article of impeachment during Wednesday’s vote: incitement of insurrection.
The vote ended with 232 House members voting for impeachment, 197 voting against, and four representatives not issuing a vote. Notably, 10 Republican members joined Democrats voting in favor of the article.
U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, a Republican, was one of the congressmen who voted against impeachment. Ferguson represents Georgia’s Third Congressional District, which includes Carroll County.
In surrounding districts, Rep. David Scott (D), who represents Douglas County, voted for impeachment and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R), who represents Haralson County, also voted against.
Ferguson issued a statement after the vote, saying he opposed impeaching Trump due to his belief that it would “further (drive) the division in our country and could lead to more violence when we need calm.”
“With only a few days until President-elect Biden’s inauguration, this process also has no prospect for removing the president before the natural end of his term. Congressional Democrats should set aside vengefulness for the good of the country.
“Furthermore,” Ferguson continued, “moving forward with articles of impeachment for political purposes without an investigation or any semblance of due process does nothing to heal this nation. It’s time for Congress to listen to Americans from both sides of the aisle, take time to evaluate our failures and begin leading America to ensure the American dream can be realized by every citizen.”
Having passed the House, the impeachment bill will now be sent to the U.S. Senate for a vote, where it will need a two-thirds majority for Trump to be convicted.
An official statement from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said “the Senate process will now begin at our first regular meeting following the receipt of the article from the House.”
No president has ever been convicted in the Senate. Similarly, no president has ever been impeached twice, according to Dr. Thomas Hunter, a professor at the University of West Georgia specializing in constitutional law.
Impeachment is reserved for “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors” according to the Constitution.
“(Gerald) Ford said in the House in 1970, it’s just whatever the House of Representatives thinks is enough to impeach someone. It doesn’t have to be an actual crime,” said Hunter.
Ford was a Republican leader in the House before being chosen as vice president during the Nixon administration. Nixon resigned before Congress could formally impeach him, and Ford succeeded him in the White House.
The impeachment process is used for members of the executive and judicial branches. Only one member of the Supreme Court has been impeached while eight lower federal court judges have been impeached and convicted.
Hunter explained that only three presidents have been impeached: Andrew Johnson in 1868, Bill Clinton in 1998, and Donald Trump in 2019.
But now, in 2021, Trump has been impeached a second time. The situation is unique and members of Congress are wading into uncharted waters in more ways than one, Hunter said.
But just because Trump will no longer be President after Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20, that does not mean that he will not have the Senate trial, Hunter explained.
William Belknap was Ulysses S. Grant’s secretary of war and was impeached and convicted in 1876. But his conviction occurred after he left office, Hunter said.
The reason for doing this is because, after the two-thirds vote in the Senate to convict, a simple majority of the Senate can then vote to disqualify the official from ever again serving in any office of trust or profit in the United States.
This is even rarer than conviction. Out of the 15 or so federal judges to be impeached, only eight were convicted. Of those, only three were then disqualified, Hunter said.
And as for removing a former president’s privileges, such as pension or Secret Service detail, Hunter said it could possibly be an option — but it has never been done before and so he is not sure.
