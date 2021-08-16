Weather experts predict Tropical Storm Fred to bring heavy rains into west Georgia and the Southeast beginning Monday over the next few days.
Fred is the first named storm since Hurricane Elsa formed on July 9, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The Carroll County EMA and the National Weather Service sent out a weather update on Monday stating that Tropical Storm Fred was expected to make landfall in the area of Panama City Beach, Florida, late Monday afternoon or evening.
As of Monday afternoon, Fred had made landfall in the Florida panhandle, near Port St. Joe, Florida, about 270 miles south of Carrollton.
Maximum sustained winds remain near 50 mph with higher gusts, weather forecasters said. Some strengthening is expected before landfall. After landfall, Fred is expected to quickly weaken as it moves inland.
The latest track of Fred has north Georgia in the path of heavy rain and gusty winds.
Dave Nadler, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Peachtree City, said that in the Carroll County area, generally speaking, winds will reach about gusts of 20 mph— and possibly as much as 40 mph.
According to Nadler and Carroll County EMA, there could potentially be some “isolated trees coming down” from the combination of wind and rain.
“Current models are forecasting two to three inches of rain in east Alabama and four to six inches in west Georgia,” said the notice sent by the Carroll County EMA.
“Tropical Storm Fred continues to shift a bit to the east and is expected to make landfall in the area of the Panama City Beach, Florida, late this afternoon/ early morning,” said county officials earlier Monday.
This is therefore increasing the threats of strong wind gusts and isolated tornadoes to parts of the west Georgia area, along with heavy rain and flash flood threats.
Due to the current shift eastward, the main threat for eastern Alabama is flash flooding, county officials said.
“With this more eastward shift, portions of our area could get some strong wind gusts and isolated tornadoes, mainly from Tuesday morning into Tuesday evening,” said county officials said in their update.
According to Nadler, Fred will begin to unleash damaging winds and heavy rain beginning on Monday night. Nadler said that the winds will continue to increase through day break, but will rapidly deteriorate as the storm moves through the area.
“There will be some localized flooding in a few different areas,” said Nadler. “The rain and winds will begin to improve later on during the day.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.