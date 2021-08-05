Trojans compete at Pinehurst Invitational

The tournament is one of the most diverse, inclusive, and prestigious national junior golf tournaments.
It is conducted by the National High School Golf Association (NHSGA), a division of Nextgengolf, which is a subsidiary of the Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA) of America.
The Invitational took place June 23 to June 30 at Pinehurst Resort. A total of 560 of the top high school golfers from 46 states — in addition to Canada and Guam — competed in this year’s event.
The Trojans placed 19th out of 46 teams.
According to the NHSGA, the invitational consists of the top high school golfers from across the country competing at a place as timeless as the game itself, based on their State Championship performance.
The goal of the NHSGA, is to dedicate to the overall growth and development of high school golfers across the United States.
This year’s participants saw the largest field in the NHSGA three-year history.
Trojans’ head golf coach, Dt. Kurt Hitzeman, said competing in the tournament was an opportunity for the team to showcase its talents.
“This tournament is as close as you can get, I think, to a true National Championship for high school athletics,” said Hitzeman. “Not every team accepts the invite, but all who do are very highly-ranked each and every year.
“So, essentially, we feel like this is always our shot to show that we’re the very best.”
The tournament, first played in 2019 with 300 boys and girls representing 43 states, is designed to showcase prep golfers at the highest level on a national scale.
Invitations are extended to teams no matter whether their schools are small or big, public or private.
“All high school state championship teams, individuals, coaches, and their families are welcome,” said Chris Noble, NHSGA manager.
A recent Carrollton graduate, Luke Pezold, competed in the tournament along with his fellow teammates, and said that he had a great experience.
“It feels really good to have placed 19th out of 46 teams in the nation,” said Pezold. “To know that we are competing at that high of a level is an honor.”
Though the team placed fairly well this year round, Hitzeman said, that he is looking forward to competing again, and placing a higher title.
“Make no mistake about it,” said Hitzeman. “Now that we’ve gone, the goal is to win it. It will take a lot of hard work and dedication from the kids in this program.
“But, next season will definitely be about continuing to succeed at the state level and moving on to Nationals. The expectations will be higher, but that’s where they need to be.”
