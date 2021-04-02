Special to The Times-Georgian
A Carrollton High School alum was named his alma mater’s next principal following unanimous approval by the Carrollton Board of Education Thursday.
Ian Lyle, assistant principal at Carrollton High and director of the school’s CTAE program, will succeed current principal David Brooks, who is retiring in June after a 32-year career in education, 24 serving Carrollton High School.
Lyle became assistant principal in 2017 and quickly established himself as a natural leader, said Dr. Mark Albertus, superintendent, who made the recommendation to the board.
“Mr. Lyle has great judgment and gets things done,” said Albertus. “As someone who grew up in the district, he understands our culture because he’s lived it. Thanks to Mr. Brooks taking the time to mentor him, Mr. Lyle will be able to pick right up and lead this school from day one.”
Lyle is a member of the Carrollton High graduating Class of 2003. He completed a bachelor’s degree in history education at the University of West Georgia, where he also continued his football career as a four-year collegiate letterman. He earned a master’s in curriculum and instruction at Georgia Southern University before returning to UWG to earn two more certifications and a specialist degree in leadership. Lyle is now in the process of completing a doctoral program in school improvement.
Lyle’s work experience prior to returning to Carrollton began with serving as a direct-care teacher at KidsPeace in Bowdon, teaching social studies at Mt. Zion Middle School, and first teaching for — then chairing — the special education department at Mt. Zion High School. He also coached a variety of sports from baseball to boys and girls soccer to football and served as assistant athletic director at MZHS.
In addition to his day-to-day administrative duties at Carrollton High, Lyle has further honed his leadership skills through the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce Leadership Academy, the state Department of Education Career, Technical, Agricultural Education (CTAE) Director’s Academy, and the Georgia Leadership Institute for School Improvement’s Aspiring Leaders Program. Lyle also currently co-chairs the chamber’s Workforce Development Committee.
“To be selected to lead Carrollton High School is an incredible honor,” said Lyle. “CHS is my home. While much has changed since I was a student, one thing hasn’t — our commitment to excellence and what it means to set the gold standard. I am humbled — but grateful — Dr. Albertus and the board have confidence in me and for giving me this opportunity to serve the school system that has given so much to me.”
Lyle is married to classmate and ‘high-school sweetheart’ the former Brandi Nunis, who is a special education teacher at Carrollton Elementary School. They have a daughter, Charlie, in second grade, and son Reid, a kindergartner at Carrollton Elementary School. The family resides in Carrollton and attends Southern Hills: The Church at City Station.
