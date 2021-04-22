Races on land and water are on tap at John Tanner Park this Saturday beginning at 8 a.m. More than 400 participants from throughout Georgia and the southeast are expected to compete.
A grueling triathlon — combining running, swimming and biking — will involve contestants ranging in age from teenagers to seniors in their 80s. The event includes a 600-meter swim, 13.8-mile bike ride, and 3.1-mile run.
Meanwhile, there will be a duathlon consisting of 3.1 mile run and a 13.8 mile bike ride, plus an Aquabike competition that features a 600-meter swim and a 13.8 mile bike race.
Sponsored by Tri The Parks, the races are held in various parks in Georgia, including John Tanner Park, Lake Lanier, Lake Richard B. Russell and Don Carter State Park.
The public is invited to attend all of the events. The park will open at 6 a.m. with check-in from 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. The race starts at 8 a.m., and an awards ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m.
Formerly a state park, John Tanner Park is now operated by Carroll County and is located on 138 acres of forested land west of Carrollton toward Mt. Zion. The park features a lake, beach, swimming area, lodge, cabins and other amenities. The 70-year old facility has been a recreation destination for thousands of swimmers, boaters, campers and hikers.
