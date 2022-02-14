A Carroll County deputy arrested a man Thursday after a vehicle search during a traffic stop led to the discovery of multiple drugs including a half-pound of methamphetamine.
Sitting stationary aRoad, just south of the railroad tracks in Villa Rica, Carroll County Deputy Kent Evans was observing traffic when a Chevrolet truck passed by him going northbound with what looked like “an obstructed or unreadable tag” compelling Evans to pull out behind the vehicle.
By the time Evans obtained information on the vehicle, it had pulled into a subdivision.
Evans learned that the vehicle had no valid insurance and was registered to Bobby Harper.
In his report, Evans said that he sat at the entrance of the neighborhood to see if the vehicle would turn around and come right back out after becoming suspicious of it since it did not return to an address in that neighborhood and turned off the main road as soon as Evans got behind it.
After what Evans described as approximately three to five minutes the truck came back out of the subdivision and headed south on North Van Wert Road and Evans pulled back out behind it. He initiated his emergency equipment and performed a traffic stop on the vehicle at the Marathon gas station.
Evans approached the driver identified as Bobby Keith Harper, 42, of Bremen, and asked for his driver’s license and proof of insurance for the vehicle. Harper advised that he did not have a physical copy of his insurance, but had it on his phone and proceeded to show Evans a screenshot of a receipt for insurance, according to the report. Evans advised that there was no vehicle information on the screenshot that proved that it was for the vehicle present.
During a further exchange with Harper, Evans asked if he would consent to a search of the vehicle and he agreed.
According to the report, the search led to the discovery of multiple small baggies in the driver’s side door which contained a white residue. Evans located a large Milwaukee tool “pack out” case sitting in the back seat with two black containers/bags inside. One of them contained two clear plastic bags containing a crystal like substance of suspected methamphetamine, one half of a Xanax bar, two syringes that had been previously used and “a .32 caliber revolver that was fully loaded.”
At that point, Evans placed Harper in restraints and continued his search of the vehicle.
Evans discovered inside the second black container was one large bag containing a large amount of crystal substance suspected to be Methamphetamine (later weighed out to be 8.5 ounces), multiple small empty baggies and a small vile that contained a cotton swab that had suspected methamphetamine on it as he continued to search, per the report.
Two more pills were also located in the vehicle which were identified as promethazine hydrochloride.
Harper was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of schedule IV, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during certain crimes, possession of drug related objects, and a citation for failing to maintain insurance.
Harper is currently in the Carroll County Jail after being denied bail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.