Police say a Carrollton man and woman face multiple charges for a Thursday night arrest involving drugs, guns and prostitution.
Darrell Cedric Willis, 57, was charged by Carrollton Police with possession of cocaine with intent to sell, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm to commit certain felonies emerging from alley, driveway or building, headlight requirements, and improper left or right turn. along with other charges.
Terri Florance Johnson, 50, was charged with prostitution and obstruction of a police officer.
At around 8 p.m. Thursday, officers patrolling Centennial Road saw a gray Ford F-150 drive from behind a motel toward the road without its headlights or taillights turned on, according to the CPD incident report. Officers said the vehicle failed to stop before the turn and crossed the double yellow line while making a wide turn onto Centennial Road.
The report said officers followed the vehicle from South Park Street until they initiated a traffic stop along Highway 166 Bypass. During the traffic stop, officers said that the driver, Willis, appeared nervous due to his rapid speech and sweaty forehead. Johnson, who was in the passenger seat, was said to be getting a ride home from Willis.
Willis’ behavior during the traffic stop led officers to conduct a vehicle search. The report said officers found an unholstered semi-automatic pistol “almost falling out of the vehicle.” Upon that discovery, officers took Willis aside to conduct a consensual body search, according to the report. Officers said they found $5,127 cash and a digital scale with suspected crack cocaine residue on it inside Willis’ pockets.
Officers placed Willis under arrest and continued the search of his vehicle. The report said officers found a .40-caliber rifle, which had been reported stolen, 9mm and .40-caliber cartridges, paraphernalia and condoms.
At that point, officers requested a CPD investigator and a female officer from the University of West Georgia Police to conduct a body search on Johnson, which resulted in nothing being found.
However, the investigator said Willis admitted to picking up Johnson for an agreement of her offering sexual acts for crack cocaine — which Johnson denied — and informed authorities that Johnson had given a false name to responding officers, according to the report.
Officers requested a background check on Willis, which showed he is a convicted felon. Both suspects were then transported to the Carroll County Jail. While at the jail, authorities conducted a narcotics search on Willis and found a bag of what they said was suspected crack cocaine inside his sock.
As of Monday afternoon, Willis was denied bond and remains in the custody of the jail. Johnson was released without bond two days after her arrest.
