A Carroll County deputy arrested a man Thursday on multiple drug charges after an attempted traffic stop developed into a vehicle chase and a foot pursuit.
Deputy Jeff Attison said in his report that he observed a vehicle with two occupants cross over the middle lane, right to left on Dyer Road and then again, after turning on Price Road.
Attison then activated emergency lights for a traffic stop.
According to the report, the vehicle sped up and continued to travel on Price Road before turning into the driveway of a residence at “a high rate of speed and came to an abrupt stop putting the residents of this address in fear of bodily harm while they were outside with their small children.”
The driver, later identified as Journ Donald Biddy, 46, of Cartersville, exited the vehicle and fled on foot with a black and pink bag, according to Attison’s report.
In the meantime, the passenger was detained and Carroll County units arrived on the scene to set up a perimeter and utilize K9 Rambo to track the subject.
Attison said he discovered a “loaded” syringe containing “suspected liquid methamphetamine” in the vehicle, according to the report.
Some time later while still investigating the traffic stop, the passenger’s mother advised that Biddy was hiding in an out building behind a residence in the 200 block of Price Road.
When units arrived, Biddy was discovered in that location. K9 Rambo then located the black and pink bag that was removed from the vehicle under a piece of tin at the out building.
Inside the black and pink bag was an amount of suspected methamphetamine, finely crushed suspected marijuana, syringes, digital scales, multiple plastic bags and a pill bottle containing five Xanax pills.
Biddy was transported back to the original location of the traffic stop where the passenger who was in the car with him, positively identified Biddy as the driver.
He was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of schedule IV narcotics, fleeing and attempting to elude, possession of drug related objects, possession of marijuana, driving while license suspended and two counts of weaving over roadway.
Biddy is currently being held in the Carroll County Jail after being denied bond.
