A month after Carroll County voters approved a renewal of the SPLOST, Villa Rica officials are moving forward with a critical project to be funded by half the city’s share of the sales tax revenue – the repair of Punkintown Road.
In the weeks since the March 16 Special Purpose Local Sales Tax referendum, the scope of the repair project is getting clearer for city leaders as they balance conflicting priorities against the cost of the $4 million project. Among those priorities is whether the city or the state will maintain control of the roadway.
No less a concern is how to control the truck traffic that barrels along the road to the anger and concern of Mirror Lake residents. The solution to that problem may be the go-to fix for most of the city’s traffic headaches: roundabouts.
A project to build a traffic roundabout is already on the horizon for what is now the extremely busy three-way stop at Georgia Highway 61 and Punkintown Road. There is a plan on the drawing board for another roundabout at Punkintown’s intersection with Shoreline Parkway, a construction that would be the eastern terminus of the proposed Mirror Lake Connector to downtown.
City Manager Tom Barber sees the potential of at least two more roundabouts on the road, traffic circles that will, he believes, serve two purposes. It would allow drivers of heavy trucks to do what they seem intent on doing anyway, which is to use Punkintown; it would also force those drivers to slow down.
Punkintown Road, which begins at the Dallas Highway and becomes Mirror Lake Boulevard just south of the Mirror Lake community, is one of the busiest roads in Villa Rica. Because it offers a quick route from Interstate 20 to the commercial corridor of Highway 61, it is a favorite of truck drivers and motorists alike.
The road was never meant to carry such a load of traffic, and it is beginning to show.
The road is too narrow in places, and the dirt on either side of the pavement shows deep ruts carved by truck wheels that have dropped off the roadbed. The roadbed itself is virtually non-existent. Instead of an engineered substrate, some of Punkintown’s concrete is poured over bare earth.
Instead of being occasionally milled and resurfaced, new concrete has been poured over old, sometimes several layers thick, making the surface rough, uneven, and dangerous to drive over.
The road is in such need of repairs, that city officials have acknowledged that they must act quickly. But the project will be expensive. In fact, city leaders have planned to spend up to half of the city’s entire allocation of SPLOST revenues to address the problem.
Barber, however, has been seeking cheaper solutions if they are available. At the City Council’s regular meeting on April 13, the council approved hiring a company headed by a former Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) executive to look over the available options.
In February, the council authorized borrowing $4 million from the $40 million general obligation bond that Carroll County plans to jump-start its own share of SPLOST projects. Villa Rica, which will receive some $9 million during the term of the SPLOST, will repay its share of the bond through its share of sales tax revenues.
At the time of that vote, Ward 4 Council Member Michael Young — whose ward includes the Mirror Lake community — said that he was a “reluctant” supporter of the financing plan, noting that had the council voted differently eight years earlier, the state — not the city — would be picking up the cost.
In 2012, a huge debate occurred over what was then called the Villa Rica Bypass, a two-part solution to traffic congestion that would involve a North Loop and an East Loop to connect Highway 61, bypassing that section which is downtown. The North Loop eventually received state funding and is expected to begin work within months.
However, the East Loop, which would have followed the course of Punkintown Road, was abandoned over the adamant feelings of some residents that it would increase truck and other traffic through the residential area.
Yet that has happened anyway. Over the past two years, the City Council has heard complaints from Mirror Lake and other residents over the speed and volume of such traffic.
In planning the repairs of Punkintown, city officials will have to balance several priorities, Barber said Monday.
“On the one hand, I’m trying to do it cheaper, dislocate as few people as possible, (and) keep the new road on the same footprint as the old road,” he said. “But I want to do it in a way that GDOT can live with it.
“My other goal is to make it safe.”
Making the road safe involves more than construction. It also has to do with encouraging truck drivers to either not use the road or to travel at a safer speed. One solution Barber has hit on is stringing the roadway with a series of roundabouts.
Roundabouts have been increasingly used across the nation to control traffic at numerous intersections, but are less common in west Georgia. There are two in Carroll County: on U.S. 27 Alternate, near the county jail, and another in Whitesburg.
Roundabouts are already familiar to Villa Rica, whose many traffic issues GDOT plans to cure with a series of them. So many, in fact, that former Mayor Jeff Reese often joked that the city would have to change its nickname from “The City of Gold” to “The City of Roundabouts.”
One of the worst traffic snarls in the city takes place at the Punkintown/Highway 61 intersection, which is now a three-way stop. Earlier this year, a GDOT official promised that a roundabout to replace those stop signs would begin with the return of warmer weather.
But just a short distance away from that intersection, GDOT plans another roundabout to control traffic entering Highway 61 from the North Loop once it is finished. A roundabout will also control traffic on the other end of the Loop on Rockmart Road.
Elsewhere in the city, GDOT is considering a massive, multi-lane roundabout at Highway 78 and Highway 61/Industrial Boulevard that could be the most complex traffic circle in the state. Another is being planned for Highway 78 and Rocky Branch Road.
In addition to the roundabout on Punkintown at Highway 61, city leaders are considering another at the Shoreline Parkway intersection. That would control traffic entering the proposed Mirror Lake Parkway, a long-awaited corridor to connect that side of the city to downtown and which is the focus of the city’s first Tax Allocation District.
But on Monday, Barber suggested that another roundabout could be placed at the Old Stone Road intersection, while others could be installed at Parkway Circle/Chadwick Place and farther down the road at the Highway 78 intersection.
All those roundabouts, he said, would amount to an obstacle course that would pose a challenge to any truck driver tempted to “rip and run.”
Barber said his goal in the process is not only to fix the road but also to find a cheaper way of doing it. One way of doing that would be to have GDOT make it a state road, thus relieving the city of not only the cost of future repairs but day-to-day maintenance.
That means the city would have to yield control of the road, and that could be an issue for some members of council and for some residents.
“The council’s got to decide is the money worth the loss of control?” Barber said. “Or, do we want to have control but pay for it?
“It’s sort of a philosophy decision more than a right and wrong. You’re going to give up something and you’re going to get something, so which way you want to go? Those are hard decisions because the community won’t agree.”
