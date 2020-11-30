Mike Bell Chevrolet is asking for toy donations for the annual county Toys for Tots drive and one donor will get to drive away in a new Chevy Blazer.
In order to win the Blazer, participants need to bring a new, unwrapped toy by the dealership before Dec. 12. to be entered into the drawing. The winner of this contest will have the Chevy Blazer free for two years, through a two-year lease.
The dealership is located at 1200 N. Park St. in Carrollton.
Toys for Tots is a program for children in need, allowing them to receive presents during the holiday season. The local program serves children in Carroll County and Randolph County, Alabama, and applications for families are closed for this holiday season.
The toys will be distributed in December, with places such as Mike Bell Chevrolet asking for more toys for these children to be donated. Other ways to donate toys include at a drop off site in the county, a list of which can be found on west-ga.toysfortots.org
The website also has an option for online monetary donations for those who wish to donate money rather than a toy.
Last holiday season, the organization was able to serve 4,753 children in 1,137 families and nine agencies. A total of $7,465.94 was collected locally by the organization.
