Deputies say a 16-month-old baby died Saturday afternoon after being accidentally run over by a moving vehicle.
Authorities with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office told the Times-Georgian on Monday that the incident happened in the Caney Creek Road area at approximately 4 p.m., and involved a family member.
According to Ashley Hulsey, communications director, the autopsy report is currently pending, and the investigation is still ongoing.
“It appears to be a tragic accident as you can imagine the parents are living their worse nightmare,” said Hulsey.
As of Monday, no funeral arrangements have been set, Hulsey said.
