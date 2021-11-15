Deputies say a 16-month-old baby died Saturday afternoon after being accidentally run over by a moving vehicle.

Authorities with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office told the Times-Georgian on Monday that the incident happened in the Caney Creek Road area at approximately 4 p.m., and involved a family member.

According to Ashley Hulsey, communications director, the autopsy report is currently pending, and the investigation is still ongoing.

“It appears to be a tragic accident as you can imagine the parents are living their worse nightmare,” said Hulsey.

As of Monday, no funeral arrangements have been set, Hulsey said.