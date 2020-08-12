Erica Tisinger was elected the new State Court judge for Carroll County in Tuesday’s runoff election.
The State Court judge was not the only race on the county ballot, with voters also deciding on the Republican candidate for House District 18 and the Democratic candidate for state Senate District 30.
In those two legislative races, Tyler Smith secured the right to represent the Republican party in the District 18 race, while Democrat Montenia Edwards will oppose Republican State Senator Mike Dugan in the Nov. 3 general election.
Tisinger secured 52.20% of the votes, totaling 6,381 votes, while her opponent, Met Lane won 5,842 votes, according to uncertified results released by the county Board of Elections.
Tisinger will succeed Judge Robert Sullivan, who is retiring from the State Court bench.
“I am very humbled and excited,” said Tisinger. “I want to do a good job for the people of Carroll County and I appreciate that the majority of them came out and voted for me and helped me to a successful finish line. I had a formidable opponent who worked hard; he gave me a very nice phone call and I thank him. I look forward to going on the bench in January.”
Lane congratulated the judge-elect.
“My opponent ran an outstanding campaign; congratulations to her, her family, and her supporters,” he said, adding that he also wanted to thank his supporters. “It was a wonderful experience for me to meet thousands in Carroll County and see all our cities and unincorporated areas.”
Cason Hightower and Tyler Smith vied to be the Republican candidate for House District 18, with Smith winning the runoff, taking 51.32% of the total votes.
District 18 is split between Carroll County and Haralson County, and while Smith only secured 658 votes in Carroll County, he won 3,113 votes in Haralson county, putting him in the lead for the total race. Hightower, alternatively, won 1,666 votes in Carroll County and 1,911 in Haralson County.
Montenia Edwards, after facing opponent Triana James, won her election to be the Democratic candidate for state Senate District 30. District 30 is split between Carroll County and Paulding County.
Edwards won 54.37% of the total votes, with 1,257 votes in Carroll County and 309 in Paulding County and 404 votes in Douglas County. Her opponent James won 989 votes in Carroll County, 269 in Paulding County and 395 votes in Douglas.
All three races were left undecided during the June 9 primary. Carrollton attorney Tisinger will succeed Robert Sullivan, who is retiring from the State Court bench after 25 years.
The two state legislative races will determine who will be on the ballot for the posts during the Nov. 3 general election.
As winner of the House 18 runoff, Smith will face Democratic challenger and Carroll County Democratic Party Chair Pat Rhudy during the Nov. 3 general election. Edwards ,as the winner of the District 30 runoff, will face Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan, R-Carrollton, in November.
In Carroll County, the deadline for the Fairfield voting location was extended until 8 p.m., an hour after the original deadline. This is due to technical difficulties with the voting machines, which were not accepting a voter’s ballot.
