The Times-Georgian and its staff received 19 awards from the Georgia Press Association last weekend, including an award for General Excellence for the third consecutive year.
The awards were announced Friday evening during the 2021 Better Newspaper Contest Banquet, held at the Jekyll Island Club Hotel.
The newspaper won divisional awards in the categories of community service, local news coverage, enterprise (news feature) writing, feature writing, education writing, and business writing. The newspaper was also honored for its photography and column writing, and its sister publication West Georgia Living was also recognized.
The highest honor received was the newspaper’s second-place award for General Excellence. The award is based on an overall evaluation of the newspaper by the judges, which this year were members of the Mississippi Press Association.
Last year, the newspaper took First Place in the category, and in 2019 the Times-Georgian also placed second in the category.
During the awards banquet, the newspaper was represented by Rachael Raney, publisher of the Newspapers of West Georgia, who said it was an honor to accept the awards on behalf of the staff.
“The importance of what we do and what we stand for was recognized as some of the best work among our peers in the newspaper industry, and for that I am so grateful,” Raney said. “It is a great feeling to receive that recognition for our work. I am so excited for our team to be recognized as one of the top newspapers in Georgia.”
The Times-Georgian also placed second for the W.G. Sutlive Trophy for Community Service. The newspaper also placed second in the contest for the W. Trox Bankston Trophy for Local News Coverage.
The newspaper took first place in its division in the categories of Enterprise, or news feature, writing, as well as for Feature Writing, a category in which the newspaper also took second place in a separate entry.
The paper also took second place in the categories of Page One (judged for readability and general design), Education Writing and Business Writing.
In photography, the newspaper won first place for Sports Photo, as well as third place in the categories of Spot News and Sports Feature photography.
Weekend columnist Joe Garrett won the Joe Parham Trophy, taking first place in the category of Humorous Column. Garrett also received a third-place honor for the Otis A. Brumby Trophy for Serious Column.
West Georgia Living, a sister publication of the Times-Georgian, received a first-place award for cover design. The magazine took second place in the magazine categories of Original Writing and In-House Photography, and third place for overall Magazine Product.
The Press Association also recognized the newspaper’s advertising with second place wins in the competition for Real Estate and Newspaper promotion for the Times-Georgian and for Food in the Villa Rican, sister publication of the newspaper.
