Halloween lovers can prepare themselves for a spooky new experience this haunted season as a familiar Villa Rica train revamps its ghostly tour.
The Pine Mountain Gold Museum’s “Ghost Train” is returning tomorrow, Oct. 1, with some exciting new changes, Wesley Berninger, the museum director, said.
After listening to patrons in previous years, the attraction has been updated, including a longer experience and a creepy new story to tell — the story of fortune teller Cassandra and the Pine Town Witch.
According to the story, a feud has brewed between the two, and riders will find their way in the paths of ghoulish new characters. And they should watch out for surprises, as Pine Mountain employees cast a spell over the museum that makes the ride unrecognizable from past years.
After approaching the ticket booth, riders will first walk into Cassandra’s tent, filled with mystic fortune telling objects. From there, they will continue to walk towards the train depot, with more excitement in between.
This year will be the eighth year of the Ghost Train, but it will be the first time that the train will be run entirely by museum employees. There will be vendors selling caramel apples and other refreshments with outdoor seating, but the museum itself will be closed to the public and roped off.
The museum will be closed as one of several ways that museum staff is ensuring social distancing and the safety of their patrons during the current time of pandemic.
Seating will be limited on the train, with approximately 18 people per train. Unlike previous years, the train will not drop off passengers in the same area as they are picked up, also in order to improve social distancing.
Berninger said he expects the entire experience to take at least 45-minutes, but said he would not be surprised if it runs longer for those who wish to stop and take photos along the way.
Berninger praised his staff and the actors for the work that was put into this year’s event, saying that while he helped create it, even he is blown away by all the improvements this year.
The train will run during the daytime, but for the brave of heart, there are also nighttime rides. But when it comes to how scary the train is, Berninger said it’s all subjective and what is scary for one person might not be scary for another.
The train will start running Oct. 1 and tickets can be purchased online, with a link on the museum’s Facebook page and coming soon to the city website.
Tickets cost $12 with a $2.02 fee for the online purchase. All visitors should arrive at least 30 minutes before their scheduled departure time and must check in at the ticket office.
