The deadline for Carroll County property owners to appeal property tax value assessments to the Board of Tax Assessors is tomorrow, Aug. 27.
The deadline for filing certain Ad Valorem Tax Appeals had been previously extended due to an order from Chief Justice of the Georgia Supreme Court, declaring a Statewide Judicial Emergency.
There are over 56,000 parcels in the county and property reviews for residential, agricultural, commercial, industrial, and tax exempt properties are ongoing. The Carroll County Board of Tax Assessors is charged with valuing all real and personal property.
According to the Tax Assessor’s office, “verified sales data has determined Carroll County’s value changes over the last four years including this year.”
Due to this, “necessary adjustments” have been made to property values, and these adjustments are reflected on the 2020 assessment notices. Taxpayers can request this information electronically at no cost by emailing assessors@carrollcountyga.com.
Georgia law requires that all property be appraised at “fair market value” and there are annual valuations of all property in Carroll County, both real estate and personal.
According to the Carroll County Tax Assessor’s office, property in Georgia is required be assessed for tax purposes at 40% of the appraised value.
“This is why it is always important for you to be aware of the value the tax assessors have placed on your property,” according to the tax assessor’s website.
This valuation is then used to calculate property taxes, through annual millage rates set by the county and city municipalities, along with the public school boards.
“The millage rate is then multiplied against the assessed value of your property (less any exemptions) to determine the amount of taxes you owe,” according to the tax assessor’s website.
