A drug operation conducted Oct. 26 by Carrollton Police Department's Aggressive Criminal Unit resulted in three people from same residence being arrested.
Officers said Thursday that within the last several months they have received several complaints regarding possible drug activity at a residence on the 3300 block of the Carrollton-Villa Rica highway.
After a lengthy investigation, deputies obtained a search warrant for the residence. During the search, officers say they found and seized marijuana, cocaine, and two firearms (one of which was stolen.) Packaging materials that police say were indicative of drug sales were also found throughout the residence.
Anthony James Williams, 52 was charged with theft by receiving stolen property (firearm), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Wilbur Miles Harris, 27, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Stasean Monterrow Boyd, 28, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Officers told the Times-Georgian on Thursday that additional charges for these three men are pending.
Officers said each will be charged with use of communication facility in facilitating the commission of a felony. However, Harris was additionally charged with sale of oxycodone.
As of Thursday, Williams, Harris, and Boyd remained in the Carroll County jail. Their bond has been denied.
