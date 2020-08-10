A virtual and interactive job fair is being held later this month that will include Carroll, Haralson and Heard counties
The West Georgia Works Virtual Job Fair will be held on Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This fair will be the second one in the virtual format, following on the success of the first fair in July.
The virtual format for the fair was seen by organizers as the safest option due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The virtual platform allows prospective employers to highlight available positions, talk one-on-one with prospective employees, and accept resumes.
Job seekers can browse through dozens of employers’ ”virtual booths” as well as live text or video chat with company representatives and apply for jobs virtually.
The chambers of commerce in the three counties have teamed up to offer the fair in order to have a greater impact on the region.
“Working together to decrease unemployment numbers in the three neighboring counties has a positive effect on all.” said Rhyne Owenby Director of Member Engagement at the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce. “Having an actively employed workforce benefits the regional economy, while providing a fertile ground to encourage new and expanding business opportunities.”
The fair is held in conjunction with the Community Foundation of West Georgia, which provided a grant for the fair. The money is from the COVID-19 Response Fund, a component fund of the Community Foundation of West Georgia.
In order to attend, job seekers must register by visiting https://my.boothcentral.com/v/events/west-georgia-works-virtual-job-fair-1 and clicking on the “Guest” button to sign up. Once registered, guests will receive detailed information on how to participate in the virtual job fair.
For businesses, employers can sign up as a “Vendor” at https://my.boothcentral.com/v/events/west-georgia -works-virtual-job-fair-1. Once registered, the contact person will receive information explaining the step-by-step instructions to set up the virtual booth.
“Companies throughout the area have available positions and are in need of an effective way to reach potential employees; the virtual platform is the perfect solution,” said Owenby.
The fair is free to both job seekers and employers, and for the job seeker, all that is needed is an internet connection and computer, tablet or telephone.
“The Carroll, Haralson and Heard County Chambers of Commerce are grateful for the opportunity to provide a platform to assist local residents in finding active employment.” said Owenby. “The virtual job fair allows employers and job seekers to remain safe while helping employers meet and hire quality, skilled workers. This event provides an opportunity for job seekers to connect with companies that could offer them a chance to thrive and grow.”
