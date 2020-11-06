Thousands of high school cross country competitors have flocked to Carrollton for the GHSA Cross Country State Championships.
The two-day event, which began on Friday, is being hosted on the Carrollton City Schools campus. It has been a cross-country tradition since the 1990s.
The competitors will participate in 13 different races during the event, in which the top four teams from each region meet, and the top six individual runners qualify to compete at this year’s state meet.
