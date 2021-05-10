Other than a big lunch at home or at a local restaurant, one of the highlights of Mother’s Day Weekend each year is the annual Mother’s Day Plant Sale sponsored by the Carroll County Master Gardeners.
Saturday was no exception as hundreds of browsers and buyers looking for the perfect Mother’s Day gift roamed the sprawling Carroll County Agricultural Center located off of Newnan Road. Wagons and carts loaded with plants, flowers, shrubs and trees were seen throughout the day headed to the parking lots to be loaded into cars and trucks.
“We started out with about 5,000 different items in our inventory and ended up with less than 500,” noted Joyce McArthur, plant sales coordinator.
According to David Wiener, communications coordinator for the Carroll County Master Gardeners, proceeds from the sale fund several projects sponsored by the group, including five $1,000 scholarships that are awarded annually to students who are pursuing agricultural-related fields of study.
“We also offer several educational programs and courses for people of all ages during the year,” said Weiner.
In addition to the Certified Master Gardener course that is currently wrapping up, Camp Dirty Knees for kids 6-12 years old, Junior Master Gardener, and numerous public workshops are on the schedule of events.
“When we started out back in 1994, our membership was primarily composed of people in their 60s and folks who were retired,” Weiner noted, “but now we are attracting people in their early 20s.”
The next event on the CCMG schedule is the annual Art in the Garden on May 25 from 5 to 8 p.m. This activity, which is held at the Buffalo Creek Education Garden located behind the Agricultural Center, will feature an array of artwork and crafts.
For nearly 30 years, the Carroll County Master Gardeners have not only organized and staged the annual Mother’s Day Plant Sale, but they also offer various education programs to the public under the auspices of the Agricultural Extension Service of the University of Georgia, which sponsors Master Gardener chapters throughout the state.
A Certified Master Gardener Course is taught once each year and is now wrapping up, according to Beth Hennelly, president of the local Master Gardeners chapter.
For more information on events and programs, contact Master Gardeners via email at ccmg@uga.edu or call 770-8546.
