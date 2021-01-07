Those over age 65 can receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Carroll County next Tuesday on the campus of the University of West Georgia.
Phase 1A of the vaccine rollout is now underway in the county, which expands availability of the vaccine to adults aged 65 and older, to their caregivers as applicable, and to all law enforcement and fire personnel, including volunteer departments.
Previously, the vaccine had only been available to healthcare workers in clinical settings and staff and residents of long-term care facilities.
Inoculations will be available on Tuesday, Jan. 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the University of West Georgia Stadium parking lot, 1500 Lovvorn Rd., Carrollton, GA 30117. Everyone must enter from Lovvorn Road.
Those who attend will need to bring identification to show proof of age. They will also need to wear short sleeves or loose fitting sleeves that can be rolled up and they must plan to wait in line.
It is recommended that everyone receiving a vaccine wait a minimum of 15 minutes afterward so that healthcare workers can watch them for signs of adverse reactions.
Contraindications, or reasons not to receive a vaccine, to COVID-19 include: known allergy to vaccine components; receiving any vaccine in the last 14 days; and having a current COVID-19 infection.
Vaccination should be deferred until recovery from acute illness — if a person has had symptoms — and criteria have been met to discontinue isolation. There is no minimal interval between infection and vaccination.
“However, current evidence suggests reinfection uncommon in the 90 days after initial infection and thus persons with documented acute infection in the preceding 90 days may defer vaccination until the end of this period, if desired,” said the state Department of Public Health (DPH.)
DPH is also reminding residents that even with the expansion of the vaccine’s availability, everyone should continue to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and wash their hands frequently.
“While the COVID-19 vaccine is 95% effective in preventing illness in the individual being vaccinated, it is not yet known if the vaccine fully prevents person-to-person transmission or asymptomatic infections,” said DPH.
