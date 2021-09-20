Third graders at Roopville win $250 classroom supply grant

The “Quest Kids Team” at Roopville Elementary taught by Jennifer Carroll won the third-grade division of the Soil Health Explorers STEM Challenge held last spring.
The Georgia Association of Conservation Districts (GACD) is a grassroots non-profit organization that works with the state’s Soil and Water Conservation Districts to promote the conservation of natural resources sponsored by the Georgia Ag Experience (GAE) and Georgia Foundation for Agriculture (GFA).
The GAE and GFA STEM Challenge is designed to encourage elementary teachers and students in grades third through fifth to explore aspects of Georgia agriculture by applying their STEM skills to solve real-world problems that farmers face in producing our food and fiber.
Additionally, the GFA offers scholarships to students pursuing agricultural careers, funds leadership development programs, and projects that increase the public’s understanding of agriculture.
During the challenge, each class that participated in STEM was asked to answer this question: “How can we improve soil biodiversity and overall soil health?”
The challenge, open to third through fifth-grade classes statewide, required them to develop an initial report after examining a plot of land to determine the soil’s health status by performing a series of tests on the soil.
They were also asked to consult with their local Farm Bureau office, Natural Resources Conservation Service office and/or UGA Extension office to discuss soil health, as well as create a video presentation on how they improved their soil and learned how real-world factors impact the soil on their plot of land.
Teachers, whose class won their grade division received a $250 classroom supply grant and an education conservation resource kit donated by GACD.
According to the GACD, students won for the authentic way they discussed what they learned about soil health by testing the pH of their soil, and then consulting with a local Future Farmers Association (FFA) teacher and GACD.
