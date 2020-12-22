Editor’s Note: The names of individuals in this article have been changed to honor their request for privacy.
After a five-month-long battle to retain her rental home, “Ashley,” a physically-disabled grandmother, and her family were forced to leave on Dec. 10 due to a $300 rent increase amid the pandemic.
Today, “Ashley,” her husband “Keith,” and granddaughter are at a Carrollton motel room paid for by a local charity as they await news about an extension to their stay or government aid for a new home.
“The judge told us he didn’t know what to do because, if we had been behind before the coronavirus [pandemic], we might not have been evicted as easily,” “Ashley” said. “We fell through the cracks because we were never behind.”
Before their eviction, the family lived for nine years in a two-bedroom home along Lovvorn Road in Carrollton. When paying $500 a month, they never missed a single payment, according to “Ashley.”
However, this past summer the landlord sold the property to a new owner who chose to increase the rent to $800.
While that increase may not be an issue for a family with well-paying jobs, it was a substantial burden for “Ashley” and “Keith.”
They couple are are physically incapable of having any jobs due to previous car accidents and their reliance on Supplemental Security Income and Social Security disability insurance.
In 2004, “Ashley” was hit by a drunk driver, leaving her with multiple injuries and health issues. She is now physically disabled.
In 2011, a person texting and driving collided with “Keith,” who was riding a motorcycle at the time. Now he too is physically disabled.
Since “Keith’s” accident, the couple has relied on their disability checks to live, which add up to about $1,100 a month.
Paying $800 a month for rent was not a feasible option for them or their grandchild. And when the new landlord served them with an eviction notice in July, they had 60 days to vacate the premises.
“The landlord chose to evict us,” “Ashley” said. “It’s not like I missed a payment.”
Despite that, the family could not move out of their home until Dec. 10 — which is their granddaughter’s birthday — because “Keith” had undergone a total knee replacement in May and October.
“We paid half our rent in October and we tried to pay the other half, but [the landlord] said ‘no we just want you out,’ ” Ashley said. “He just wants to remodel our place and get more rent for it.”
The couple has no family to rely upon for help in the area, so they scrambled to find somewhere to sleep.
Fortunately, The Holy Spirit Homeless Shelter (THS) was able to place them in the motel for a short amount of time.
Although they appreciated the help, there was concern that the family would have to leave the motel for the Christmas season.
“Unless the shelter can pay for another week, we will be living in our vehicle,” “Ashley” said Monday.
Fortunately, THS was able to pull together funds Tuesday and continue the family’s stay at the motel until New Year’s Eve.
“We’re grateful to still have a roof over our heads for Christmas,” “Keith” said. “We just have to keep our faith. He’s helped us this far, He’ll help us again.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, the family is doing well and is in good spirits despite their current situation.
They now look ahead to the next challenge — finding a new home.
“It’s hard for people like us on disability,” “Ashley” said. “Every real estate company you go to, you have to make three times the rent.”
For example, if an individual wants to rent a home for $700, some real estate services in the area would require them to earn at least $2,100 a month.
The family’s only options are the housing choice voucher program, otherwise known as Section 8, or seeking help from the Housing Authority of the City of Carrollton.
“I lived there when I met my husband and it is not the best place for a child to live,” “Ashley” said. “There are more drugs in Housing Authority than there is outside of it.”
For that reason, the family is putting all their hopes and prayers on receiving a Section 8 voucher to find a safe, drug-free home for their granddaughter.
“As long as we can find a two-bedroom home in the county, we can keep the baby in Mt. Zion schools,” “Ashley” said. “A lot of people don’t understand that I’ve raised two other grandchildren and they have been to various schools. It does have a negative impact.”
Having seen first-hand the negative impact of moving from home to home with her first two grandchildren, “Ashley” is determined to ensure a different upbringing for her six-year-old.
“We just try to keep our faith,” she said. “Trying to keep our faith is all that we can do because God is the one in control. It’s his timing.”
