Carrollton High School, along with one of its students, has been awarded “Most Positive in the West Georgia Region” for the 2020-21 school year.
“To say the least, the 2021 school year has been very challenging for everyone,” said President and CEO of Positive Athlete, Scott Pederson. “But even in a global pandemic student-athletes from all over Georgia continue to amaze us with their resilience and commitment to their schools and community.”
Gabrielle Willingham, a recent graduate from Carrollton High School (CHS), was named the Most Positive in gymnastics. Willingham was one of just 30 nominees that has won state from over 5,000 submissions.
Willingham has been competing in gymnastics for a total of 11 years. During those years she suffered many different injuries, including tearing her ACL at the start of her senior year. Yet she remained positive and cheered her team on from the sidelines.
According to positiveathlete.org, a positive athlete is “a celebration of young athletes who have overcome difficult circumstances, given back to their schools and community in a significant way, or just have an infectious positive attitude that makes everyone around them a better person.”
Since its inception, Positive Athlete, an organization that has Super Bowl XL MVP Hines Ward as its lead spokesperson, has awarded over $400,000 in college scholarships to high school student-athletes, based more on their character than their athletic performance.
“To be named as the Most Positive School in the West Georgia region means a great deal to me and to our athletic department,” said CHS Athletic Director, Paul Fitz-Simons. “As a department, we try hard to meet the needs of our student-athletes.”
Being considered “positive” comes with its benefits. CNN Sports recognizes student-athletes by sharing their stories on a national platform. In addition, they are rewarded with scholarships for their commitment to the sport, and more than $350,000 in scholarships has been awarded.
A positive school is one that embodies a strong student-teacher relationship, where the faculty and staff puts the students’ needs before their own.
Carrollton City Schools along with the community have been nurturing and empowering the students in this region to be life-long learners who take personal responsibility for improving the world.
“We are very fortunate to have good people in many different areas working together to make the CHS experience exceptional. I am very grateful for our coaches, teachers, administrators, and community or the time and energy that they pour into these kids on a daily basis.”
