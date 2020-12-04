The Carroll County Child Advocacy Center (CC-CAC) has seen a substantial jump in cases involving children who have witnessed or experienced physical, sexual, or emotional abuse this year, compared to previous years.
While there is no direct explanation for the increase, Bethany Dahl, the executive director at the CC-CAC, said the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in various school closures, which in turn left children in at-risk homes without the shelter of school.
“It’s hard to say 100% that the pandemic is the only explanation for the increase, but the pandemic has exposed a lot of good and a lot of negative for all of us,” Dahl said by email. “Since opening in 2013, the CC-CAC has seen on average 250 kids a year. This year is very different than normal.”
During the height of the pandemic in April, Dahl said the CC-CAC only conducted seven forensic interviews with children, but in the following months was faced with increasing numbers.
As of Dec. 3, they have conducted over 290 interviews. In 2019, the CC-CAC conducted 247 forensic interviews, according to Dahl.
Dahl said she expects the CC-CAC to help another 15-20 children before the year’s end.
“We really see kids of all ages,” Dahl said. “The ‘majority’ each year are children between the ages of 7 and 12, but really it isn’t by much.”
According to a study in the Journal of Adolescent Health, one in 9 girls and one in 53 boys under the age of 18 experience sexual abuse or assault at the hands of an adult.
Child advocacy centers are community-based, child-friendly, multidisciplinary services for children and families affected by sexual abuse or severe physical abuse.
These centers bring together, often in one location, child protective services investigators, law enforcement, prosecutors, and medical and mental health professionals to provide a coordinated, comprehensive response to victims and their caregivers.
The CC-CAC focuses on the needs of sexually, physically, and emotionally abused children, in Carroll, Haralson, and Heard counties through prevention, intervention, and collaboration. They also offer their services to adults with special needs.
“We operate in a trauma-informed environment for both the children and their non-offending caregivers,” Dahl said. “We believe in respecting all people and the diverse cultures each of us come from, and it is important to serve people in that way.”
Child advocacy centers rely on forensic interviews to elicit detailed information about a possible event(s) that a child may have experienced or witnessed.
“We provide forensic interview services to children ages 3-17, and adults with special needs that may need forensic interview services,” Dahl said.
Forensic interviews are helpful to criminal investigations and prove or refute allegations or suspicions of abuse and neglect. The interviews also shed light on a child’s living arrangements and home life.
“We want to support families during a season of life, and navigating a system of law enforcement and justice, that none of us want to find ourselves in,” Dahl said.
In addition to the forensic interviews, the CC-CAC offer medical examinations, interventions, and prevention training for children and their caregivers. The CC-CAC also gives food and supply donations to clients who are in need.
While the CC-CAC has multiple measures to help children after a traumatic experience, schools try to act as a first line of defense.
The multiple hours children spend with teachers and staff offers a channel for children to express their concerns or problems early.
“Our job is to provide a safe and nurturing place for students to learn and to help connect families to available resources to support them beyond the school setting,” said Mary Raburn, the director of student services at Carrollton City Schools.
However, that traditional method became obsolete during the closures last school year caused by the pandemic.
City and County schools tried to combat this issue by offering outlets for students and families to communicate their concerns and provide support through school personnel and procedures.
Procedures like the “Support from Home” plan were initiated last Spring to help students during school closures.
The plan included the expectations and recommendations for providing continuous personal, academic, and emotional support to students and families during the school closure, according to Raburn.
Additionally, a student hotline was established at each city school to allow parents and students the opportunity to reach out during moments of concern or crisis.
Raburn said these considerations are still in place and are being practiced by students who are enrolled in At-Home Learning.
The County school system explained in an email statement how they provide support for children in its schools:
“Carroll County School System recognizes that there is a direct correlation between a child’s social emotional wellness and academic performance,” said Dr. Jessica Ainsworth, the assistant superintendent of school performance of County schools. “By working with community organizations and offering a variety of resources, we help our students thrive socially, emotionally, and academically,”
The email noted that they acknowledge the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the social emotional wellness for those who are at-risk within the community.
The statement also said the county school system’s focus is on professional development for its team and working closely with its partners to support the needs of its students and their families amid the pandemic.
While local schools rely on federal funding to initiate programs and offer support for children, the CC-CAC is a non-profit that relies on donations, fundraising events, and a grant from the Victims of Crime Act.
“We do this work because of the people and our passion to keep kids safe,” Dahl said. “Every kid deserves the chance to have a happy and safe childhood.”
