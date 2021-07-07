Bees do more than just sting and produce honey — they carry the weight of the world on their backs, by pollinating a third of the world’s food.
Unfortunately, a large percentage of bee colonies have died off in recent years due to a variety of factors, including disease, parasites, and the destruction of their main food sources.
According to Biology Professor at the University of West Georgia, Gregory Payne, a species of mite appropriately called varroa destructor is a huge threat to the honey bee industry.
Varroa mites feed and live on adult honey bees. They develop along with the bee larvae and pupae in the developing brood, causing malformation and weakening of honey bees, as well as transmitting numerous viruses.
Heavy varroa mite infestations can build up over three to four years, and cause deformed bees. The deformities impair the bees' flight performance so that fewer of them return to the colony after foraging.
“Varroa mites weaken the bee's immune systems," said Payne. "Therefore, every so often [beekeepers] have to undergo serious chemical treatments to be able to control the population."
Payne said that honey bees are extremely important for agriculture for the simple fact that many varieties of fruit and other plant foods we eat depend on pollination by bees. In fact, the world relies on bees to pollinate 71 of the top 100 crops that provide 90% of the world's food. Without bees, there would be no chocolate, fewer fruits, less alfalfa to feed dairy cows -- and the list continues.
“When you look at some commercial products like almonds, and melons, for example, they depend 100% on pollination by bees,” said Payne. “Quite frankly the size of that market in agriculture, bees are the only things that can pollinate it, which is true for almonds.”
“If we didn’t have hives like these, there would be a significant impact on agriculture,” said Payne,
The university maintains a collection of beehives on campus for research and to involve students in beekeeping, in the process teaching them how valuable honey bees are to agriculture.
Essentially, honey bees flit from flower to flower, spreading pollen from one plant to another. They use the pollen for food, which is then converted into energy, allowing the bee to fly for extended periods to collect and return pollen.
Because honey bees are so productive and attentive, crops are able to thrive and produce fruits, vegetables, flowers, nuts, seeds, beans, and much more.
Without bees, many plants would have no way to reproduce and would potentially die out. Dozens of species of solitary bees have evolved to pollinate a single type of plant, so without the devotion to the plant, the plant would cease to reproduce and become extinct.
“There have been a lot of studies to see which pollinators are natural to this area,” said Payne. “What bees are in decline? It could be a lot of the native bees that maybe specialize in certain kinds of plants and flowers.
“If you lose those bees, those plants will be lost too, because they depend on the symbiotic relationship they have built with the bee in order to reproduce.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.