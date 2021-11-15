In its mission statement, The Blake House explains that its facility near Bremen is a place of refuge for men who are struggling with alcohol and drug addiction and to allow Christ to regenerate them physically, spiritually and mentally.
On Friday at the weekly meeting of the Carrollton Kiwanis Club, Nate Stephens, executive director of The Blake House, related to the club's members the history and the purpose of the organization that has assisted hundreds of men during its 10 years of existence.
Through its "Regeneration Program," a 10-month long in-patient regeneration process, The Blake House does not espouse to be a traditional or conventional rehabilitation program. As noted on its website and underscored by Stephens during his comments at the the civic club meeting, the term "rehabilitation" means to restore to a former state, whereas the focus of The Blake House is to reform to a "better state."
The average number of men in the residential program fluctuates between 15 and 18, according to Stephens. Referrals come from courts and counselors, but Stephens said that "word of mouth" is the most common method.
The Blake House, which grew from the "No Longer Bound" program, is supported through donations and also by proceeds from its two thrift stores located in Bowdon Junction on US 27, and in Carrollton at 911 South Park Street.
Stephens said that 65 percent of its contributions come via sales of donated goods at their two thrift store locations. Since The Blake House is a 501(C)(3) organization, contributions are tax deductible. Receipts for donations are provided.
"We accept clothing, electronics, just about anything, including automobiles," Stephens noted, "but a couple of things we don't accept are pianos and the large, box-type televisions."
"If anyone has a question about what we can accept, they can call us at 678-699-4915," he said.
The Blake House has seven staff members on its residential staff in Waco, and four staff members at each of its two thrift stores.
The cost of the 10-month program is approximately $5,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.