When the enrollment at, what was then called West Georgia College, hit an all-time high of 6,114 students for the fall quarter in September 1971, it continued a trend of rocketing enrollment jumps that began in the late 1960s and continued for the next several years.
A half-century later, the campus that was making headlines throughout the state because of its tremendous growth surge now has a student body that has doubled in size to more than 13,000 students for the fall semester 2021 that kicked off last week.
Back in the first decade plus of the once sleepy campus on Maple Street when autos with county tags from throughout Georgia and many other states rolled into Carrollton and Carroll County, residence halls were being built on an almost yearly basis, and the building and purchasing of apartment complexes, as well as the blossoming of trailer parks, were an investor’s dream.
New degree programs and major areas of study were being added year after year to meet the burgeoning interests of high school graduates who were choosing West Georgia College as “the place to be.”
Not that there were not growing pains, as well. There were some noted social upheavals during this period of time as well growth and prosperity.
In the era of the early days of school integration and the growing conflict in the jungles of a little known country called Vietnam, social activism that included protests on the WGC campus and even marches by students to the Carrollton Square brought media attention to the Carrollton college.
Although there were no violent protests with police wielding billy clubs wading into throngs of students there was some controversies at West Georgia. The leadership of the student newspaper, “The West Georgian,” were outspoken in their editorials to the point that then school president James Boyd once ordered the removal of the paper from the campus student center when it was delivered by what is now
the Times-Georgian that printed it.
But there were some bright spots during the hey-day of West Georgia’s skyrocketing growth during the first two decades of the now four-year senior college.
New men’s
basketball coach
Roger Kaiser led the Braves to the state’s first collegiate basketball title on
any level in 1974. During the early
’70s and well into
the ’80s, Kaiser’s
teams attracted multitudes of fans, both students and townspeople, to the 2,500-seat campus
arena known as
the HPE Building. Many contests were sellouts, especially
for bouts against
arch rivals like
Valdosta State and LaGrange College, when the doors
were shut because
of fire regulations
and fans were turned away.
Popular Atlanta Braves mascot, Chief Noc-a-Homa, made appearances, and Atlanta television crews and Atlanta Journal-Constitution sports writers covered the local collegiate hardcourt team on a regular basis.
WGC was clearly
on the social
calendar of area
citizens during
this unique time
in the history of
West Georgia
College while, at
the same time,
degree programs expanded to include numerous masters
and doctoral programs and new structures were being added
to the sprawling campus on Maple
Street.
